Microbial Fermentation Technology Market to Reach USD 53.25 Billion by 2032, Driven by Advancements in Biotechnology and Growing Demand for Sustainable Production

Austin, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The S&S Insider report indicates that, “The Microbial Fermentation Technology Market was valued at USD 31.97 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 53.25 Billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.91% from 2024 to 2032.”

Microbial Fermentation Technology: A Growing Industry

The microbial fermentation technology market is expanding rapidly due to advancements in biotechnology and the demand for sustainable production. This growth is driven by industries seeking eco-friendly alternatives to traditional manufacturing methods, with fermentation playing a key role in producing bio-based products like antibiotics, enzymes, and biofuels. The rise in investments, such as the USD 515 million directed toward alternative protein companies in 2023, highlights fermentation's growing influence in the food sector.

As microbial fermentation becomes more efficient through synthetic biology and genetic engineering, it holds the potential for further growth in diverse sectors. This technological progress is expected to enhance scalability and cost-effectiveness, which is crucial for high-demand products like biologics and vaccines. The growing focus on sustainability and the rise of emerging markets will fuel future market expansion, making microbial fermentation a key player in both food production and the global healthcare landscape.





Microbial Fermentation Technology Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 31.97 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 53.25 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.91% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Application (Antibiotics, Probiotics Supplements, Monoclonal Antibodies, Recombinant Proteins, Biosimilars, Vaccines, Enzymes, Small Molecules, Others)

• By End-user (Bio-Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), CMOs & CDMOs, Academic & Research Institutes) Key Drivers • Growing Demand for Sustainable Biotechnological Products Drives Microbial Fermentation Market Growth

• Rising Consumer Demand for Natural and Plant-Based Products Fuels Microbial Fermentation Technology Growth

Antibiotics Lead, Monoclonal Antibodies Show Fastest Growth in Microbial Fermentation Technology Market

In 2023, the antibiotics segment held a dominant 31% share of the microbial fermentation technology market , driven by steady healthcare demand. The technology’s capacity to produce high-yield, cost-effective antibiotics has reinforced its market position. This trend is expected to persist, fostering competition and encouraging investment in antibiotic production.

The monoclonal antibodies segment is forecasted to grow at a 7.49% CAGR from 2024 to 2032, driven by increased demand for targeted treatments in oncology and autoimmune diseases. Improved fermentation processes are boosting production efficiency, likely spurring investment and innovation, and shifting the market focus towards biologics.

CMOs & CDMOs Segment Leads and Shows Strong Growth in Microbial Fermentation Technology Market

The CMOs & CDMOs segment dominated the microbial fermentation market in 2023, capturing around 44% of the revenue share, and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.81% from 2024 to 2032. This growth is driven by the rising demand for outsourced manufacturing, as pharmaceutical companies increasingly turn to contract manufacturers for scalable and efficient production. Technological advancements in fermentation processes, combined with cost efficiency and flexibility, solidify the sector’s position. Trends like biologics, personalized medicine, and faster drug production are propelling growth and attracting investment.

Asia Pacific Leads Market, North America Poised for Fast Growth in Microbial Fermentation Technology Market

Asia Pacific dominated the microbial fermentation technology market in 2023, holding a 47% revenue share due to its strong manufacturing base and growing demand for biopharmaceuticals and food products. The region benefits from cost-effective production, abundant raw materials, and rising investments in biotechnology. These factors, along with a rapidly expanding healthcare infrastructure, have solidified Asia Pacific’s leadership in the market.

North America is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.39% from 2024 to 2032, driven by strong investments in R&D and increased demand for biologics and specialty chemicals. The presence of major market players and ongoing innovation in fermentation technologies will further fuel the region’s growth, positioning it for significant expansion as the need for sustainable manufacturing solutions rises.

Key Developments in the Microbial Fermentation Technology Market

In June 2024, Danone launched a biotech accelerator with a €16m investment to advance precision fermentation for bio-based ingredients, aiming to enhance sustainability and nutrition in food products by 2025.

On September 5, 2024, Lonza expanded its microbial manufacturing facility in Visp, Switzerland, adding two 4,000L fermenters to boost capacity for producing microbially-derived biologics.

