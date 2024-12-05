New Engen Welcomes Kathleen Coughlin as Vice President of Social Commerce

SEATTLE, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Engen, a leading digital marketing agency, announces they have appointed Kathleen Coughlin as Vice President of Social Commerce.

In this role, Kathleen will launch and lead the agency's Social Commerce division, a hybrid solution integrating New Engen's Acorn Creator Suite with affiliate marketing solutions to drive growth for CPG and retail clients. By integrating New Engen’s affiliate and creator solutions, this division aims to set a new standard for retail engagement through creator-driven content and performance-based accountability.

“Kathleen’s experience in creator marketing and affiliate strategies makes her the perfect fit to lead our Social Commerce initiative,” said Justin Hayashi, CEO of New Engen. “As a strategic leader on the New Engen team, her thinking and work will help rewrite the playbook on how all our CPG and retail brands engage with consumers.”

Social commerce is becoming a dominant trend in the retail and CPG industries, with consumers increasingly relying on creator and affiliate recommendations for purchasing decisions. Working with Acorn teams to craft strategies and plans for social commerce, brands are able to foster authentic customer engagement and drive long-term loyalty and profitability.

“I’m so excited to join New Engen and lead the launch of the Social Commerce division,” said Kathleen Coughlin, Vice President of Social Commerce. “By combining advanced analytics with impactful content strategies, we’ll help brands connect with audiences meaningfully while driving measurable ROI. I look forward to working with the team to build a solution that delivers real growth for our clients.”

Kathleen’s addition reflects New Engen’s ongoing commitment to innovation and growth in the retail and CPG spaces, positioning the agency as a leader in the intersection of influencer, affiliate, and retail marketing.

About New Engen

New Engen is a digital marketing agency driving impact for brands across every phase of the customer journey – maximizing it, measuring it, and repeating it. With a passion for building brands, a drive to challenge the status quo, and deep digital expertise across hundreds of brands and verticals, New Engen keeps its clients at the cutting edge of digital marketing. Managing around $1B in annual ad spend, New Engen has received numerous accolades, including the 2022 Google Premier Partner of the Year Award for driving online sales, and is an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company. Recent acquisitions include Acorn Influence, LT Partners, and Donut Digital, enhancing the agency’s influencer and partner marketing capabilities. Learn more at www.newengen.com .

