PadSquad Appoints Matt Fusco As Senior Vice President of Operations, Unlocking New Opportunities for Excellent and Efficient Creative Ad Experiences

NEW YORK, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PadSquad, the leading provider of high-impact digital ad experience for brands and agencies, announced today that Matt Fusco will join the company as Senior Vice President, Operations. As the latest addition to the company’s executive leadership team, Fusco will oversee the brand-new Operations Group. Designed to be PadSquad’s organizational spine, the Operations Group will support client initiatives and seamlessly integrate sales, creative, and technology.

PadSquad increased its overall headcount by 35% in 2024 and this new group will help the company continue its accelerated growth trajectory and double down on delivering innovation, efficiency, and excellence to customer campaigns and management.

An ad tech veteran with experience spanning over two decades, Fusco brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record scaling operations and driving market expansion. As co-founder of Barometric, a pioneering measurement solution, he guided the company through its acquisition by Claritas in 2018. Most recently, Fusco spearheaded the U.S. launch of Gimmefy, a generative AI-powered marketing platform.

“Matt’s extensive background in pioneering new technologies and scaling operations in the ad tech space makes him an ideal fit for this crucial role,” said Dan Meehan, CEO and Founder of PadSquad. “As we continue to grow and implement Gen AI into our operations, his innovative approach and operational acumen will be vital in driving our next growth phase and maintaining our leadership in the industry.”

“PadSquad is at a pivotal moment in their growth trajectory. I’m eager for the opportunity to build and lead a group that will serve as the backbone to take us to the next level,” said Matt Fusco. “I look forward to aligning our operations closely with client and market needs, ensuring we continue delivering exceptional value and innovation.”

Under Fusco’s leadership, the Operations Group will work collaboratively with PadSquad’s Sales & Marketing and Creative & Technology groups, allowing for more focused go-to-market strategies in sales and marketing, exceeding customer expectations to deliver value on creative products and technology, and bringing added efficiency and excellence to campaign management. The Operations Group will enhance PadSquad’s ability to provide unparalleled digital advertising experiences, fostering growth and ensuring operational excellence across all aspects of the business.

About PadSquad

PadSquad is a leading innovator in digital advertising, specializing in interactive and engaging ad experiences across screens. With a focus on high-impact digital strategies, PadSquad empowers brands to connect with consumers in meaningful ways through innovative ad formats and cutting-edge technology.

