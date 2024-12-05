SEDA Experts Expands its Alternative Asset Classes and Investments Expert Witness Practice

New York, NY, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that Fred Brettschneider joined the firm as Senior Advisor.

“Fred has an excellent perspective on asset-backed finance from both investor and issuer seats,“ said Peter Selman, Managing Partner of SEDA Experts.

Fred Brettschneider is a securitized products and asset-backed finance executive with over 30 years of experience at leading banks and asset managers. Mr. Brettschneider has a deep understanding of fixed income and equity instruments, with strong focus on Asset Backed Securities (ABS) and securitized products, acquired while heading equity/debt markets, and ABS trading and syndicate practices globally at large financial institutions. He also has broad experience across Investments, Risk Management, Valuations, and Compliance.

Mr. Brettschneider is a Co-Founder and former President of LibreMax Capital, an $11bn asset management firm that specializes in securitized products. LibreMax products include hedge funds, long only funds and private credit funds. Mr. Brettschneider was responsible for all non-investment related functions at the firm including Valuation, Compliance, Marketing and M&A. He also chaired both LibreMax’s Valuation and Risk Committee as well as being a key member of its Investment Committee.

Prior to co-founding LibreMax Capital in 2010, Mr. Brettschneider spent 10 years at Deutsche Bank in a variety of roles. His last role at DB was head of Global Markets in the Americas where he was responsible for managing all aspects of the debt and equity businesses. He was also a member of Deutsche Bank’s Global Market Executive Committee which served as the governing body for the Global Markets business. From 2003-2008 Mr. Brettschneider was responsible for the distribution of all debt and equity products in the Americas. Mr. Brettschneider joined DB in 2000 as the Global Head of ABS Trading and Syndicate.

Prior to joining Deutsche, Mr. Brettschneider worked at Credit Suisse First Boston from 1993-2000. His initial role was as a trader of ABS securities backed by pools of credit card loans, auto loans and mortgage loans. He eventually rose to become the Global Head of Asset Backed Securities Trading and Syndicate as well as the Co-Head of MBS Trading.

Mr. Brettschneider is currently a board member of the Dean’s Global Council of the Schulich School of Business in Toronto. He is also on the Board of Advisors of Kingsrock, an Investment Bank founded by former Deutsche Bank employees.

About SEDA Experts LLC

SEDA is a leading expert witness firm specializing in financial services. We support international law firms by offering the highest level of expertise across the financial industry and providing access to the most influential financial services industry leaders. We provide superior independent advice, data analytics, valuation, and elite expert reports and testimony services to law firms, regulators, and leading financial institutions.