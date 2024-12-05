Auradine Unveils AuraLinks™ to Transform GenAI Data Center Network Fabrics

Auradine has joined the Ultra Accelerator Link (UAL) and Ultra Ethernet Link consortiums as a member and contributor for open standards for scale-up and scale-out AI networking.

AuraLinks fabrics are designed for ultra-fast, low-latency networking, which will enable breakthrough performance and scalability for GenAI training and inference.

Leverage Auradine's expertise in high-speed, low-latency networking, leading-edge ASIC technology and breakthrough system-level solutions.



SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Auradine , Inc., a leader in blockchain and AI infrastructure solutions, announced AuraLinks™ , a revolutionary networking fabric tailored for Generative AI (GenAI) data centers. AuraLinks leverages open standards to deliver unmatched speed and efficiency, which will enable a 3X to 5X improvement in networking performance, minimizing latency and maximizing GPU utilization. The solution will provide scalability at reduced deployment costs, addressing the growing demands of AI workloads. Auradine is collaborating with leading partners and customers to deliver breakthrough next generation solutions.

As the adoption of AI accelerates, the need for scalable, energy-efficient, high-performance infrastructure becomes increasingly urgent. The complexity and size of language models and other GenAI applications are surging, placing unprecedented demands on training and inference systems. AuraLinks is purpose-built to meet these challenges, offering a ground-up solution optimized for the speed and scale of tomorrow’s AI systems.

AuraLinks is a testament to Auradine’s commitment to redefining AI networking. The company’s team, which includes industry veterans from Innovium, Juniper Networks, NVIDIA, Palo Alto Networks, Google, and Qualcomm, has a proven track record of delivering groundbreaking technologies, such as high-performance Ethernet switches, multi-core processors, and industry-leading networking and security solutions.

AuraLinks builds on Auradine’s legacy of innovation and will provide:

Unparalleled GPU Connectivity: Will support leading GPU density per pod, unlocking greater computational power and scalability.

Will support leading GPU density per pod, unlocking greater computational power and scalability. Larger Model Support: Purpose-built to handle the demands of increasingly complex AI models, ensuring seamless performance at scale.

Purpose-built to handle the demands of increasingly complex AI models, ensuring seamless performance at scale. System-Level Optimization: AuraLinks will integrate advanced cooling and low-power ASIC technology to maximize energy efficiency.

AuraLinks will integrate advanced cooling and low-power ASIC technology to maximize energy efficiency. Choice and Flexibility: A flexible framework supporting diverse GPU and AI accelerator silicon, democratizing access to cutting-edge technology, and empowering clients to customize their infrastructure based on unique needs.

“By championing open standards, we ensure a level playing field where innovation thrives,” said Rajiv Khemani, CEO of Auradine. “AuraLinks represents our vision to unlock AI’s full potential by addressing critical bottlenecks in AI infrastructure. As AI workloads grow, scalable and efficient networking becomes the cornerstone of innovation, enabling tailored solutions to meet the unique demands of GenAI.”

Auradine has joined the Ultra Accelerator Link (UAL) consortium for scale-up fabric as a contributor member and the Ultra Ethernet Consortium (UEC) for scale-out fabric, reinforcing its dedication to fostering high-performance open standards.

“We are thrilled to welcome Auradine to the consortium,” said Kurtis Bowman, UALink consortium chairperson. “By championing high-bandwidth, low-latency communication across large numbers of AI accelerators and embracing open standards, Auradine is driving meaningful advancements in AI networking. We are excited at the launch of AuraLinks initiative that leverages industry standards for scalable, interoperable and efficient solutions tailored to the evolving needs of Gen AI workloads.”

With the AI networking market projected to exceed $20 billion by 2028, Auradine is uniquely positioned to lead the charge in creating scalable, efficient, and open AI infrastructure that levels the playing field for innovators worldwide.

For more information about Auradine and AuraLinks, visit www.auradine.com or read the most recent blog .

About Auradine

Auradine is a leader in blockchain and AI infrastructure solutions. The company provides groundbreaking software, hardware, and cloud offerings to enable scalable, sustainable, and secure solutions. Founded in 2022 by a team of seasoned entrepreneurs and technologists, Auradine boasts deep expertise and a proven track record in semiconductors, SaaS, and systems. Auradine is committed to innovation and excellence and is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. For more information, visit www.auradine.com .

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements related to Auradine, Inc. (the “Company”) new products and solutions. All statements contained in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “believe,” or the negative of these terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs which are expressed in good faith and are believed to have a reasonable basis. However, there can be no assurance that the statement or expectation or belief will be achieved. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, delays, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future, whether or not outside the control of the Company. These factors include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to develop and introduce new products, to manufacture and ship products in volume, and other factors. New risks and factors emerge from time to time. It is not possible for the Company’s management to predict all risks, nor can they assess the impact of all factors on the Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. In light of these risks, uncertainties, factors, and assumptions, the Company’s actual results or performance could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated, expressed, or implied in the forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake an obligation to update the forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.