Ultrasound Transducer Market Research Analysis Report 2024-2030 - Increasing Number of Product Launches and Growing Focus of Major Players on Safe and Accurate Diagnosis

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ultrasound Transducer Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report by Product Type (Linear, Convex), Application (Cardiovascular, General Imaging), End-use (Hospital, Clinics), and Region 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ultrasound transducer market size is anticipated to reach USD 4.53 billion by 2030. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2024 to 2030

Increasing number of product launches and growing focus of the major players on innovations for safe and accurate diagnosis are the factors driving the growth.







North America is anticipated to hold substantial share of the market during the forecast period owing to high adoption of advanced medical devices. Continuous innovations in ultrasound machine such as portable and mobile ultrasound machine is expected to fuel the growth. Moreover, presence of a large number of ultrasound transducer manufacturers is anticipated to bode well for the regional growth. These companies emphasize on heavy investments to develop smart production methods and process automation, which is a key factor in optimizing product prices and maximizing revenues.



Another innovation pertaining to these devices include burst wave lithotripsy which help delicate procedures including kidney stone destruction. The technology is not only efficient but also offers non-invasive procedure to patients, which is anticipated to ultimately augment the product demand in the forthcoming years.



Ultrasound Transducer Market Report Highlights

Convex transducers holds largest market share owing to the advantages of the product such as superior quality resolution for accurate diagnosis, wider footprint, and ergonometric designs.

2D linear transducers are highly preferred as compared to 3D linear owing as they provide detailed results in heart conditions.

General imaging segment is expected to lead the ultrasound transducer market in the forthcoming years owing to increased adoption of ultrasound devices in primary diagnostic purposes.

Owing to lower labor costs and untapped areas in developing regions of Asia Pacific, the market players are expected to witness huge opportunities to increase their clientele and expand their product portfolio.

The leading players in the Ultrasound Transducer market include:

GE HealthCare

Siemens Healthineers AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION

Hitachi, Ltd.

Samsung Medison Co., Ltd.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Esaote SPA

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Analogic Corporation

Carestream Health

ALPINION MEDICAL SYSTEMS Co., Ltd.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.65 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.53 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.2. Market Definitions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Research Scope and Assumptions



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Ultrasound Transducer Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction/Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects (USD Million)

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Drivers Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraints Analysis

3.4. Ultrasound Transducer Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Porter's Analysis

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Ultrasound Transducer Market: Product Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Ultrasound Transducer Market: Product Type Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

4.3. Linear

4.3.1. Linear Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Convex

4.5. Phased Array

4.6. Endocavitary

4.7. CW Doppler

4.8. Others



Chapter 5. Ultrasound Transducer Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Ultrasound Transducer Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

5.3. Cardiovascular

5.4. General Imaging

5.5. Musculoskeletal

5.6. OB/GYN

5.7. Vascular

5.8. Others



Chapter 6. Ultrasound Transducer Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Ultrasound Transducer Market: End Use Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

6.3. Hospital

6.3.1. Hospital Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.4. Clinics

6.5. Diagnostic Center

6.6. Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)



Chapter 7. Ultrasound Transducer Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Ultrasound Transducer Market Share, By Region, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

8.2. Company Categorization

8.3. Company Heat Map Analysis

8.4. Company Profiles

8.4.1. Participant's Overview

8.4.2. Financial Performance

8.4.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4.4. Recent Developments/ Strategic Initiatives

