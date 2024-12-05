Veterinary Stereotactic Radiosurgery System (Gamma Knife, LINAC, CyberKnife) Market Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030, Profiles of Elekta, Accuracy, Varian Medical Systems, ALCEN, and Xstrahl

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Veterinary Stereotactic Radiosurgery System Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report by Product (Gamma Knife, LINAC, CyberKnife), End-use (Hospitals & Clinics), and Region 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global veterinary stereotactic radiosurgery system market size is anticipated to reach USD 5.71 billion by 2030 and is expected to expand a CAGR of 10.4% from 2024 to 2030. Rising prevalence of cancer in pets coupled with rising pet ownership and pet owners' willingness to spend on pet health is expected to drive the market.







According to the Animal Cancer Foundation in 2018, approximately 85% to 98% of primary bone tumors in dogs are osteosarcoma, which is similar to childhood and adolescent osteosarcoma in humans. This disease requires urgent and effective treatment like Stereotactic Radiosurgery (SRS). High prevalence of such diseases is anticipated to drive the growth of the market. Technological advancements in veterinary stereotactic radiosurgery systems coupled with their advantages of Stereotactic Radiotherapy (SRT) over conventional curative radiation therapy are anticipated to further propel the growth. The surgery increases canine survival rate in canines, is further fueling the market growth.

For instance, the American College of Veterinary Radiology published a study titled, Safety and Feasibility of Stereotactic Radiotherapy Using Computed Portal Radiography for Canine Intracranial Tumors in 2017. The study concluded that dogs with neurological diseases treated with SRT had a median survival time of 361 days.



The players operating in the veterinary stereotactic radiosurgery system market are collaborating with veterinary professionals and hospitals, in an attempt to increase awareness pertaining to stereotactic radiosurgery system. For instance, in September 2017, SAGE veterinary specialty and emergency animal hospital in Campbell, partnered with PetCure Oncology. The hospital used Halcyon machine, engineered by Varian Medical Systems and also delivered the first SRT treatment to dogs.



Veterinary Stereotactic Radiosurgery System Market Report Highlights

Particle Beam Radiation Therapy (PBRT) accounted for the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, owing to increasing adoption of the product in for neuroscience research in animals

The LINAC (linear accelerator) systems segment dominated the market and accounted for a share of 53.6% in 2023

The leading players in the Veterinary Stereotactic Radiosurgery System market include:

Elekta

Accuracy Incorporated

Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

ALCEN

Xstrahl

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.88 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.71 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.2. Market Definitions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Information Procurement

1.3.2. Information or Data Analysis

1.3.3. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.3.4. Data Validation & Publishing

1.4. Research Scope and Assumptions

1.4.1. List of Data Sources



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Veterinary Stereotactic Radiosurgery System Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction/Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects (USD Million)

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Drivers Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraints Analysis

3.4. Veterinary Stereotactic Radiosurgery System Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Porter's Analysis

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Veterinary Stereotactic Radiosurgery System Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Veterinary Stereotactic Radiosurgery System Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

4.3. Gamma Knife

4.3.1. Gamma Knife Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. LINAC System

4.5. Proton Beam Radiation Therapy (PBRT)/ Flash-RT

4.6. CyberKnife



Chapter 5. Veterinary Stereotactic Radiosurgery Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Veterinary Stereotactic Radiosurgery Market: End Use Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

5.3. Hospitals And Clinics

5.4. Academic And Research Institution



Chapter 6. Veterinary Stereotactic Radiosurgery System Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Veterinary Stereotactic Radiosurgery System Market Share, By Region, 2023 & 2030, USD Million



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

7.2. Company Categorization

7.3. Company Heat Map Analysis

7.4. Company Profiles

7.4.1. Participant's Overview

7.4.2. Financial Performance

7.4.3. Product Benchmarking

7.4.4. Recent Developments/ Strategic Initiatives

