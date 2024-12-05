Animal Health Partnering Terms and Agreements Analysis Report 2024: Access 269 Deals Signed by the World's Leading Life Science Companies Since 2017

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Animal Health Partnering Terms and Agreements 2017-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides details of 269 animal health agreements announced in the life sciences since 2017. The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter animal health partnering deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and proceed to commercialization of outcomes. The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review animal health deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering animal health partnering deals.
Online deal records of actual animal health deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format - by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Whilst many companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.
The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of animal health dealmaking. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in animal health dealmaking since 2017, including details of headline, upfront, milestone and royalty terms.
Chapter 3 provides a review of the leading animal health deals since 2017. Deals are listed by headline value. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.
Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active companies in animal health dealmaking with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of animal health deals announded by that company, as well as contract documents, where available.
Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of animal health partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2017, where a contract document is available in the public domain. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of animal health partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2017. The chapter is organized by specific animal health technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.
Global Animal Health Partnering Terms and Agreements 2017-2024 provides the reader with the following key benefits:
- In-depth understanding of animal health deal trends since 2017
- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Detailed access to actual animal health contracts entered into by leading biopharma companies
- Identify most active animal health dealmakers since 2017
- Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals
- Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies
In Global Animal Health Partnering Terms and Agreements 2017 to 2024, the available deals are listed by:
- Company A-Z
- Headline value
- Stage of development at signing
- Deal component type
- Specific therapy target
- Technology type
Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:
- What are the precise rights granted or optioned?
- What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
- What exclusivity is granted?
- What is the payment structure for the deal?
- How are sales and payments audited?
- What is the deal term?
- How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
- How are IPRs handled and owned?
- Who is responsible for commercialization?
- Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
- How is confidentiality and publication managed?
- How are disputes to be resolved?
- Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
- What happens when there is a change of ownership?
- What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
- Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
- Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
- Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in animal health dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Animal health partnering over the years
2.3. Most active animal health dealmakers
2.4. Animal health partnering by deal type
2.5. Animal health partnering by therapy area
2.6. Animal health partnering by technology type
2.7. Deal terms for animal health partnering
2.7.1 Animal health partnering headline values
2.7.2 Animal health deal upfront payments
2.7.3 Animal health deal milestone payments
2.7.4 Animal health royalty rates
Chapter 3 - Leading animal health deals
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Top animal health deals by value
Chapter 4 - Most active animal health dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active animal health dealmakers
4.3. Most active animal health partnering company profiles
Chapter 5 - Animal health contracts dealmaking directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Animal health contracts dealmaking directory
Chapter 6 - Animal health dealmaking by technology type
Appendices
Appendix 1 - Animal health deals by company A-Z
Appendix 2 - Animal health deals by stage of development
Appendix 3 - Animal health deals by deal type
Appendix 4 - Animal health deals by therapy area
Appendix 5 - Deal type definitions
Appendix 6 - Further reading
