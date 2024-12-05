Animal Health Partnering Terms and Agreements Analysis Report 2024: Access 269 Deals Signed by the World's Leading Life Science Companies Since 2017

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Animal Health Partnering Terms and Agreements 2017-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides details of 269 animal health agreements announced in the life sciences since 2017. The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter animal health partnering deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and proceed to commercialization of outcomes. The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review animal health deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering animal health partnering deals.



Online deal records of actual animal health deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format - by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Whilst many companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of animal health dealmaking. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in animal health dealmaking since 2017, including details of headline, upfront, milestone and royalty terms.



Chapter 3 provides a review of the leading animal health deals since 2017. Deals are listed by headline value. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.



Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active companies in animal health dealmaking with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of animal health deals announded by that company, as well as contract documents, where available.



Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of animal health partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2017, where a contract document is available in the public domain. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of animal health partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2017. The chapter is organized by specific animal health technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.



Global Animal Health Partnering Terms and Agreements 2017-2024 provides the reader with the following key benefits:

In-depth understanding of animal health deal trends since 2017

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Detailed access to actual animal health contracts entered into by leading biopharma companies

Identify most active animal health dealmakers since 2017

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

In Global Animal Health Partnering Terms and Agreements 2017 to 2024, the available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy target

Technology type

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in animal health dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Animal health partnering over the years

2.3. Most active animal health dealmakers

2.4. Animal health partnering by deal type

2.5. Animal health partnering by therapy area

2.6. Animal health partnering by technology type

2.7. Deal terms for animal health partnering

2.7.1 Animal health partnering headline values

2.7.2 Animal health deal upfront payments

2.7.3 Animal health deal milestone payments

2.7.4 Animal health royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading animal health deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top animal health deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active animal health dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active animal health dealmakers

4.3. Most active animal health partnering company profiles



Chapter 5 - Animal health contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Animal health contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Animal health dealmaking by technology type

Appendices

Appendix 1 - Animal health deals by company A-Z

Appendix 2 - Animal health deals by stage of development

Appendix 3 - Animal health deals by deal type

Appendix 4 - Animal health deals by therapy area

Appendix 5 - Deal type definitions

Appendix 6 - Further reading



Companies Featured: Partial List

AbCellera Biologics

Ab E Discovery

Absorption Systems

AcuraBio

AdaptVac

Adisseo

ADM

Alveolus

Alveo Technologies

American Regent

American Veterinary Medical Foundation

Anatara Lifesciences

Angany

Animal Allergy Clinical Laboratories

AnimalBiome

Animalcare

Animal Clinical Investigation

Animal Life Sciences

Assisi Animal Health

Atomwise

Aurelius Biotherapeutics

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Australian Research Council

Avacta

Avivagen

Basepaws

BASF

Bayer

Bayer Animal Health

Belharra Therapeutics

Better Choice Company

Boehringer Ingelheim

Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica

Bond Pet Foods

Boragen

Brainomix

Broad Institute

Buhler

Calysta Energy

CannaSoul Analytics

CannPal Animal Therapeutics

CAPInnoVet

Cardiff University

cbdMD

Celsee

Central Institute for Experimental Animals

Centrovet

Ceva Sante Animale

Charles River Laboratories

Choom

Colorado State University

Cornell University

Cornerstone Animal Health

Delf

Department of Defense

Destination Pet

Diversigen

Domes Pharma

Dovetail Genomics

Dragonfly Therapeutics

DSM

DW Healthcare

Dyadic International

Elanco

ELIAS Animal Health

Emollivet

Energesis Pharmaceuticals

Envigo

EPiQ Animal Health

epitoMAP

ezyVet

Fatro

FDA Center for Veterinary Medicine

Felix Biotechnology

Flagship Pioneering

Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Formation Bio

Forte Biotechnology

Fraunhofer Institute for Cell Therapy and Immunology

Front Range Laboratories

FSD Pharma

Gallant Therapeutics

GE Healthcare

Gencove

Genelux

Genetic Veterinary Sciences

Ginkgo BioWorks

Greenlight Biosciences

Grovet

GrowSafe Systems

Gryphon Investors

HappyBond

Heiland

HemPup

Hendrix Genetics

Henry Schein

Heska

Hill's Pet Nutrition

Innovate UK

Innovet

Inovalon

Inovet

Inphilco

Insilico Medicine

Institute of Virology and Immunology

IntelGenx

Intrexon

Invetx

Jaguar Health

KulKote

KVP International

Laboratorios Adler

Lacuna Diagnostics

Leiber

LexaGene

LIC Automation

LightDeck Therapeutics

Liiv Organics

Likarda

LineaRx

Lipidor

LiteCure Medical

Livestock Improvement

Loop Genomics

LSPediA

Lumosa Therapeutics

Lygos

Lytix Biopharma

Magdalena Biosciences

Magiar Chilena

Marrone Bio Innovations

Mars Petcare

MBF Therapeutics

MBP Solutions

Med-Pharmex

Moleculin Biotech

Mologic

Morris Animal Foundation

Mountain Valley MD

MSD Animal Health

MWI Animal Health

MyoKardia

MYOS

Nanomix

NanoSmart Pharmaceuticals

National Institute for Biotechnology in the Negev

National Veterinary Associates

Nature-Cide

Neogen

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources

Nerio Therapeutics

Nufarm

Nuritas

NutraMax

NutriQuest

NWO.ai

NXTGEN

NYtor

Ochre Bio

Ocular Therapeutix

Ology Bioservices

Oncology Pharma

Ontera

PetCareRx

Petco

PetDx

PetIQ

PetLife Pharmaceuticals

PetMed Express

Petriage

Pfizer

PharmaCielo

Provet

PulseVet

Purdue Research Foundation

Purdue University

PureKana

Purina

Saiba Animal Health

Sanofi

Sasaeah Pharmaceutical

Science Biotech

Scil Animal Care

Seed Mena

Senestech

Sentrx Animal Care

Structured Monitoring Products

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma

Syngenta

Synthetic Genomics

Syntr Health Technologies

SynWorld Technologies

Takis Biotech

Target Specialty Products

UNION Therapeutics

University of California

Davis

University of Connecticut

University of Glasgow

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

University of Liverpool

University of Prince Edward Island

University of Queensland

University of Surrey

University of Vermont

Vetophage

Vetoquinol

Vets First Choice

Victor Medical

Victor Medical Company

Vida Concepts

Vigil Neuroscience

Vimian Group

Virbac

Vita Bee Health

VitalPet

Vitanova Biomedical

Vium

Vivaldis

VolitionRX

Vuja De Sciences

Vytelle

Wanda Fish Technologies

Wedgewood Pharmacy

Zydus Cadila

Zymeworks





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z7x8t5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.