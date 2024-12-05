Liver Cirrhosis Epidemiology Review (2020-2024) and Forecast to 2034 - Which Country is More Prevalent for Liver Cirrhosis and Why?

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liver Cirrhosis - Epidemiology Forecast - 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Liver Cirrhosis, historical and forecasted epidemiology in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Study Period: 2020-2034



Key Highlights from the Report

The analyst suggests that within the 7MM, there are approximately 3.4 million diagnosed prevalent cases of liver cirrhosis. Notably, the United States contributes approximately 60% of these cases, indicating a significant burden within the country compared to other nations in the 7MM.

Liver cirrhosis cases are anticipated to increase due to factors like rising obesity rates and alcohol consumption. The absence of approved drugs highlights a critical gap in treatment options, underscoring the urgent need for effective pharmaceutical interventions in managing this debilitating condition.

EU4 and the UK accounted for 24% of the total diagnosed prevalent cases of liver cirrhosis in the 7MM, which is anticipated to show a rise soon.

As per the model, the etiology-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of liver cirrhosis were categorized into NASH, HCV, HBV, ALD, and PBC. The highest cases of cirrhosis were for ALD, with approximately 1 million cases, while the lowest cases were of PBC in 2022 among the 7MM countries.

Liver Cirrhosis Epidemiology



As the market is derived using the patient-based model, the Liver Cirrhosis epidemiology chapter in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Liver Cirrhosis, and Etiology-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of Liver Cirrhosis, in the 7MM covering the United States, EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan, from 2020 to 2034. As per estimations, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of Liver Cirrhosis in the 7MM comprised approximately 3.4 million cases in 2022 and are projected to increase during the forecast period.

The US showed the highest diagnosed prevalent population of liver cirrhosis compared to the other 7MM countries, with nearly 2 million cases in 2022. As per estimates, the country alone accounts for nearly 61% of total diagnosed prevalent cases, for liver cirrhosis in the 7MM, followed by Japan, contributing 15% of all the liver cirrhosis cases.

The etiology-specific distribution of diagnosed prevalent cases of liver cirrhosis showed NASH, HCV, HVB, ALD, and PBC comprised 28%, 27%, 11%, 33%, and 2% cases, respectively in the 7MM in 2022.

EU4 and the UK accounted for around 0.8 million diagnosed prevalent cases of liver in 2022. Of these cases, Germany accounted for the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of liver cirrhosis among EU4 and the UK.

Japan accounted for approximately 0.5 million cases of the total diagnosed prevalent cases of liver cirrhosis in the 7MM in 2022.

KOL Views



To gaze into the epidemiology insights of the real world, we take KOLs and SMEs' opinions working in the domain through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate the secondary research. Industry Experts were contacted for insights on Liver Cirrhosis evolving treatment landscape, patient reliance on conventional therapies, patient therapy switching acceptability, along with challenges related to accessibility, including KOL from University of Florida Gainesville, Stanford University, Liver Unit, Hospital Clinic of Barcelona, Iwate Medical University, Leipzig University Hospital, and others.



The analysts connected with 50+ KOLs to gather insights; however, interviews were conducted with 15+ KOLs in the 7MM. Their opinion helps understand and validate current disease prevalence, gender involved with the disease, diagnosis rate, and diagnostic criteria.



Scope of the Report

The report covers a segment of key events, an executive summary, descriptive overview of Liver Cirrhosis, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, and pathogenesis.

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the epidemiology segments and forecasts, the future growth potential of diagnosis rate, disease progression, and diagnostic guidelines.

The report provides an edge for understanding trends, expert insights/KOL views, and patient journeys in the 7MM.

A detailed review of current challenges in establishing the diagnosis.

Liver Cirrhosis Report Insights

Patient Population

Country-wise Epidemiology Distribution

Total Emergency Visits due to Cocaine

Liver Cirrhosis Report Key Strengths

12 years Forecast

The 7MM Coverage

Liver Cirrhosis Epidemiology Segmentation

Key Epidemiology Questions Answered

What are the disease risks, burdens, and unmet needs of Liver Cirrhosis? What will be the growth opportunities across the 7MM concerning the patient population of Liver Cirrhosis?

What is the historical and forecasted Liver Cirrhosis patient pool in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan?

Why do only limited patients appear for diagnosis?

Which country is more prevalent for Liver Cirrhosis and why?

What factors are affecting the diagnosis of the indication?

1. Key Insight



2. Report Introduction



3. Liver Cirrhosis Patient Overview at a Glance

3.1. Patient Share (%) Distribution of Liver Cirrhosis in 2020

3.2. Patient Share (%) Distribution of Liver Cirrhosis in 2034



4. Methodology of Liver Cirrhosis Epidemiology



5. Executive Summary of Liver Cirrhosis



6. Disease Background and Overview of Liver Cirrhosis

6.1. Introduction to Liver Cirrhosis

6.2. Etiology of Cirrhosis

6.3. Risk Factors of Liver Cirrhosis

6.4. Multiple Cell Types Contributing to Pathogenesis of Liver Cirrhosis

6.5. Pathogenesis of Liver Cirrhosis

6.6. Stages of Liver Cirrhosis

6.7. Signs and Symptoms

6.8. Complications of Liver Cirrhosis

6.9. Pathophysiology

6.10. Diagnosis of Liver Cirrhosis

6.10.1. Diagnosis Algorithm

6.10.2. Diagnosis Guidelines

6.10.2.1. EASL Clinical Practice Guidelines for the Management of Patients With Decompensated Cirrhosis

6.10.2.2. Evidence-based Clinical Practice Guidelines for Liver Cirrhosis 2020

6.10.2.3. American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) Diagnostic Guidelines for HBV, 2018

6.10.2.4. European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) Diagnostic Guidelines for HBV, 2017

6.10.2.5. Diagnostic Guidelines for PBC



7. Epidemiology and Patient Population

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Assumptions and Rationale: The 7MM

7.2.1. The United States

7.2.2. EU4 and the UK Countries

7.2.3. Japan

7.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Liver Cirrhosis in the 7MM

7.4. The United States

7.5. Major Five European Countries

7.6. Japan



8. Patient Journey



9. Key Opinion Leaders' Views



10. Appendix

10.1. Bibliography

10.2. Acronyms and Abbreviations

10.3. Report Methodology



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4hedi7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.