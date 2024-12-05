Growth Trends in the Car Subscription Market, 2024-2032

Car Subscription Industry to Witness 28% CAGR, Exceeding Revenues of $61 Billion by 2032 - Discover Regional Business Opportunities and Analyze the Strategies of Industry Giants Including Mercedes Benz Group AG, AB Volvo, Toyota Motor Corporation, Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG, and The Hertz Corporation

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Car Subscription Market Report and Forecast 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The market is analyzed by subscription period, service providers, vehicle type, end-use, and region.

According to this report, the car subscription market reached a value of USD 6.60 billion in 2023. Aided by the increasing demand for flexible vehicle ownership solutions and the growing preference for subscription-based services, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 28% between 2024 and 2032 to reach a value of USD 61.01 billion by 2032.



The increasing consumer preference for flexible vehicle ownership solutions is driving the car subscription market growth. With the changing lifestyles and preferences of consumers, there has been a significant shift towards subscription-based services across various sectors, including the automotive sector. Additionally, the rising trend of urbanisation and the growing demand for mobility solutions that offer convenience and cost-efficiency have further contributed to the increasing popularity of car subscription services, consequently driving up the car subscription market share.

The expanding applications of car subscription services in various sectors also play a significant role in propelling the market. In the corporate sector, car subscription services are increasingly being adopted by companies to provide employees with flexible and cost-effective transportation options. The car rental industry is also witnessing a surge in demand for subscription services, as they offer an attractive alternative to traditional car rentals for both short-term and long-term needs.

Further, the growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) has led to an increased focus on electric vehicles subscription services. As consumers become more environmentally conscious and seek sustainable transportation options, car subscription providers are expanding their fleets to include a variety of electric and hybrid vehicles. This trend is expected to boost the car subscription market expansion in the coming years.

North America is a significant market for car subscription services, driven by the high demand for flexible vehicle ownership solutions and the presence of leading car subscription providers. The region's focus on innovation and the growing popularity of subscription-based services are also supporting market growth.

As per the car subscription market analysis, Europe is a prominent region, with countries such as Germany, the United Kingdom, and France leading the adoption of subscription models. The region's emphasis on sustainability and the increasing demand for electric vehicles are driving the growth of electric vehicle subscription services.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the market, owing to the rapid urbanisation, increasing disposable incomes, and changing consumer preferences. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are major contributors to the market growth in this region.

The Latin American market is growing steadily, driven by the increasing demand for flexible transportation options and the adoption of subscription-based services. The region's focus on improving mobility and transportation infrastructure is also supporting the car subscription market growth.

Market Segmentation

Market Breakup by Subscription Period

  • 1 To 6 Months
  • 6 To 12 Months
  • More Than 12 Months

Market Breakup by Service Providers

  • OEMs and Captives
  • Independent/Third Party Service Provider

Market Breakup by Vehicle Type

  • Electric Vehicle
  • IC Powered Vehicle

Market Breakup by End Use

  • Private
  • Corporate

Market Breakup by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Middle East and Africa
  • Asia Pacific
  • Latin America

Competitive Landscape

The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other major developments, of the leading companies operating in car subscription market. Some of the major players explored in the report are as follows:

  • Mercedes Benz Group AG
  • AB Volvo
  • Toyota Motor Corporation
  • Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG
  • The Hertz Corporation
  • Carly Car Subscription Pty. Ltd.
  • OpenRoad Auto Group
  • Cazoo Ltd. (Cluno GmbH)
  • Wagonex Limited
  • Onto Holdings Limited

Key Attributes

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages190
Forecast Period2024-2032
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$8.47 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032$61.01 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate28%
Regions CoveredGlobal

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cg4az6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Global Car Subscription Market
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                 Vehicle Subscription
                            
                            
                                Car Ownership
                            
                            
                                Car Subscription
                            
                            
                                Cars
                            
                            
                                Carsharing
                            
                            
                                Mercedes Benz
                            
                            
                                Porsche
                            
                            
                                Toyota
                            
                            
                                Vehicle Ownership
                            
                            
                                Volvo
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data