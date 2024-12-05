Growth Trends in the Car Subscription Market, 2024-2032

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Car Subscription Market Report and Forecast 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The market is analyzed by subscription period, service providers, vehicle type, end-use, and region.



According to this report, the car subscription market reached a value of USD 6.60 billion in 2023. Aided by the increasing demand for flexible vehicle ownership solutions and the growing preference for subscription-based services, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 28% between 2024 and 2032 to reach a value of USD 61.01 billion by 2032.







The increasing consumer preference for flexible vehicle ownership solutions is driving the car subscription market growth. With the changing lifestyles and preferences of consumers, there has been a significant shift towards subscription-based services across various sectors, including the automotive sector. Additionally, the rising trend of urbanisation and the growing demand for mobility solutions that offer convenience and cost-efficiency have further contributed to the increasing popularity of car subscription services, consequently driving up the car subscription market share.



The expanding applications of car subscription services in various sectors also play a significant role in propelling the market. In the corporate sector, car subscription services are increasingly being adopted by companies to provide employees with flexible and cost-effective transportation options. The car rental industry is also witnessing a surge in demand for subscription services, as they offer an attractive alternative to traditional car rentals for both short-term and long-term needs.



Further, the growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) has led to an increased focus on electric vehicles subscription services. As consumers become more environmentally conscious and seek sustainable transportation options, car subscription providers are expanding their fleets to include a variety of electric and hybrid vehicles. This trend is expected to boost the car subscription market expansion in the coming years.



North America is a significant market for car subscription services, driven by the high demand for flexible vehicle ownership solutions and the presence of leading car subscription providers. The region's focus on innovation and the growing popularity of subscription-based services are also supporting market growth.



As per the car subscription market analysis, Europe is a prominent region, with countries such as Germany, the United Kingdom, and France leading the adoption of subscription models. The region's emphasis on sustainability and the increasing demand for electric vehicles are driving the growth of electric vehicle subscription services.



The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the market, owing to the rapid urbanisation, increasing disposable incomes, and changing consumer preferences. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are major contributors to the market growth in this region.



The Latin American market is growing steadily, driven by the increasing demand for flexible transportation options and the adoption of subscription-based services. The region's focus on improving mobility and transportation infrastructure is also supporting the car subscription market growth.



Market Segmentation



Market Breakup by Subscription Period

1 To 6 Months

6 To 12 Months

More Than 12 Months

Market Breakup by Service Providers

OEMs and Captives

Independent/Third Party Service Provider

Market Breakup by Vehicle Type

Electric Vehicle

IC Powered Vehicle

Market Breakup by End Use

Private

Corporate

Market Breakup by Region

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Competitive Landscape



The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other major developments, of the leading companies operating in car subscription market. Some of the major players explored in the report are as follows:

Mercedes Benz Group AG

AB Volvo

Toyota Motor Corporation

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG

The Hertz Corporation

Carly Car Subscription Pty. Ltd.

OpenRoad Auto Group

Cazoo Ltd. (Cluno GmbH)

Wagonex Limited

Onto Holdings Limited

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 190 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $8.47 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $61.01 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 28% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cg4az6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment