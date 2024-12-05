Smart Packaging Strategic Business Report 2024 - Rising Focus on Anti-Counterfeiting, Tamper-Evident and Security Features Strengthens Demand

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Packaging - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Smart Packaging was estimated at US$11 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$16.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2030.







Key types include active packaging, intelligent packaging, and interactive packaging, with active packaging holding the largest market share due to its widespread use in maintaining product freshness and extending shelf life, particularly in the food and beverage industry. Applications cover food safety, pharmaceuticals, logistics, and personal care, with food safety representing a significant segment as active packaging helps maintain the quality and safety of perishable goods. End-users include food and beverage manufacturers, pharmaceutical companies, logistics providers, and consumer goods brands, with food and beverage manufacturers leading the market due to the increasing need for fresh and safe products.



How Is Smart Packaging Integrated Across Various Industries?



In the food and beverage sector, active packaging solutions are used to control moisture, oxygen, and odor levels, preserving product quality and extending shelf life. Intelligent packaging incorporates sensors and RFID tags for real-time monitoring, tracking, and tamper detection, ensuring safety and compliance in pharmaceutical logistics and cold chain management. In the personal care industry, interactive packaging integrates QR codes and NFC tags, enabling consumers to access product information, usage instructions, and promotional content through their smartphones, enhancing user engagement. Additionally, logistics providers use smart packaging for asset tracking, reducing the risk of loss and ensuring timely deliveries.



What Factors Are Driving the Growth in the Smart Packaging Market?



The growth in the Smart Packaging market is driven by several factors, including increasing demand for product safety, quality assurance, and supply chain transparency across industries like food, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods. The rise of e-commerce and global trade has accelerated the adoption of smart packaging solutions that offer real-time tracking and traceability. Advancements in sensor technology, IoT, and data analytics have improved the functionality and cost-effectiveness of smart packaging, supporting broader applications. The growing emphasis on sustainability has also fueled demand for smart packaging that reduces waste, preserves freshness, and improves recyclability. Additionally, regulatory requirements for food safety, pharmaceutical integrity, and consumer protection have contributed to market expansion, as industries seek to comply with stringent safety and quality standards.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Active Packaging segment, which is expected to reach US$11.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.2%. The Intelligent Packaging segment is also set to grow at 6.3% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $3.0 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 5.2% CAGR to reach $2.5 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

