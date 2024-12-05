Growth Trends in the Pediatric Telehealth Market, 2024-2034

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pediatric Telehealth Market by Product Type, Delivery Mode Type, Disease Area, End-user, and by Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This extensive research report concentrates on the size and projections of the global and regional markets from 2023 to 2034.



The global pediatric telehealth market accounted for USD 28.12 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 377.50 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 26.63% during the forecast period 2024-2034. The market will grow as a result of factors such as rising demand for remote healthcare services, improvements in telecommunication technologies, an increase in pediatric chronic conditions, parental preference for telehealth, and changes in government regulations and support.







Telehealth solutions are becoming more and more popular among parents for pediatric care because of their simplicity of use, shorter wait times, and protection against infectious disease exposure in clinical settings. In addition, parents can use telehealth to get quick medical advice for small issues without having to make an appointment or go to the hospital.

For instance, the Bear Institute Pediatric Accelerator Challenge for Kids was held in February 2024, and the winners were revealed by Oracle Health and Children's National Hospital. The competition's goal was to encourage start-up innovation in the field of digital health for children. The organizations that received awards - Bend Health Inc., RareCareNow, Thynk Inc., and Kismet Health - were commended for their innovative work that included telemedicine adoption.

By product type, the services segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global pediatric telehealth market in 2023 owing to the increased demand for primary and specialty care consultations, parental education, and remote monitoring services for pediatric patients. For instance, in 2022, American Well launched Amwell Kids, a platform intended for pediatric telehealth consultations that prioritizes features that are easy to use for both parents and children. Additionally, the software segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising adoption of telehealth platforms, electronic health records (EHR) integration, and mobile health applications for pediatric care management.



By delivery mode type, the web-based segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global pediatric telehealth market in 2023 owing to the growing accessibility and ease of use for both healthcare providers and patients, facilitating widespread adoption of telehealth services across various devices and platforms. For instance, in 2022 MDLive launched MDLive Kids, providing pediatricians with round-the-clock access for urgent care needs. Additionally, the cloud-based segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for scalable, cost-effective, and secure telehealth solutions, offering flexibility and accessibility for healthcare providers and patients globally.



By disease area, the psychiatry segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global pediatric telehealth market in 2023 owing to the growing awareness and recognition of mental health issues in children and adolescents, driving demand for remote psychiatric consultations and therapy sessions. For instance, Oracle and Zoom worked together in April 2023 to provide telemedicine services that were simpler, quicker, and more effective. Oracle Cerner Millennium now includes telehealth functionality thanks to a partnership between Zoom and Oracle. Additionally, the substance-use segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising concerns about substance abuse among adolescents and the need for accessible and confidential support services, driving demand for telehealth interventions and counseling programs.



By end-user, the providers segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global pediatric telehealth market in 2023 owing to the increased adoption of telehealth services by healthcare providers, including pediatricians, hospitals, and clinics, to expand their reach and improve patient access to care. For instance, proficient pediatricians introduced Vamio Health, a telemedicine platform, in April 2023 to assist kids with nocturnal enuresis, or bedwetting. The platform seeks to make the consultation process for families easier, as there are more than 5 million children in the United States alone who suffer from this ailment. Additionally, the Payers segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising recognition of the cost-effectiveness and efficiency of telehealth services, prompting insurance companies and government payers to expand coverage and reimbursement for pediatric telehealth consultations and remote monitoring.



North America is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the robust telehealth infrastructure, favorable reimbursement policies, high adoption of digital health technologies, and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases among pediatric populations. Additionally, Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing awareness of telehealth benefits, improving healthcare infrastructure, rising investments in digital health solutions, and addressing healthcare disparities in remote and rural areas. For instance, in October 2022, the Health Resources and Care Administration (HRSA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) authorized over USD 27 million to improve and expand mental health care for children.

