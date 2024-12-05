Huntzinger Management Group Supports Tampa General Hospital Team Members Impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton

DUNMORE, Pa., Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntzinger Management Group, a leading provider of healthcare advisory and managed services, has partnered with Tampa General Hospital (TGH) to support the McNichols Team Member Assistance Program. This program provides sustainable support and resource assistance to TGH team members navigating unexpected challenges they and their families may face outside of work, including the impacts of Hurricane Milton.

“The McNichols Team Member Assistance Program has always been an important asset to TGH caregivers experiencing hardship, but Hurricanes Helene and Milton made it even more important this year,” said Frann Leppla, executive vice president and chief philanthropy officer of the TGH Foundation. “The generous support provided by Huntzinger Management Group has helped us assist more team members who are facing such terrible loss while still providing world-class care for TGH patients.”

“We deeply appreciate Huntzinger’s support in helping our team members recover and continue delivering exceptional care,” said Scott Arnold, executive vice president and chief digital and innovation officer of Tampa General.

Since its establishment in 2009, the McNichols Team Member Assistance Program has supported over 2,240 team members. This vital resource allows TGH team members to request direct support to cover expenses such as rent or mortgage payments, utility bills and car payments. Additionally, the fund has distributed gas cards to provide financial assistance due to an unexpected economic peak and computers and school supplies in preparedness for school and more. The program is available to team members from their very first day of employment, demonstrating TGH’s steadfast commitment to its caregivers.

In calendar year 2024 alone, the program has provided over $901,400 to assist team members in need. Huntzinger’s contribution will help extend this critical support, ensuring that TGH caregivers can recover from the storm’s impact while delivering exceptional patient care.

“Huntzinger is committed to supporting the healthcare workers who are essential to delivering care and improving community health,” said Nancy Ripari, executive vice president & partner at Huntzinger Management Group. “We are honored to contribute to the McNichols Team Member Assistance Program and help ensure that TGH team members have the resources they need during challenging times.”

TGH encourages additional support for the program, which has become a lifeline for employees facing hardships.

Donations can be made at https://givetotgh.org/supporttghteammembers.

ABOUT HUNTZINGER MANAGEMENT GROUP

Huntzinger Management Group provides expert healthcare advisory and managed services, delivering actionable solutions that enhance performance, manage risk, and drive results. Recognized as a “Best in KLAS” organization, Huntzinger is committed to excellence in healthcare IT leadership. With a team of seasoned healthcare professionals, Huntzinger sets the standard in HIT leadership. For more information, please visit https://huntzingergroup.com/

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, a 981-bed, not-for-profit, academic health system, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the region’s only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in the market in U.S. News & World Report's 2024-2025 Best Hospitals , with two medical specialties ranking among the top 20 in the nation and eight medical specialties ranking among the top 50 best hospital programs in the United States. Tampa General Hospital has been designated as a model of excellence by the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list. The academic health system’s commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by three prestigious Forbes magazine rankings – in the top 100 nationally in the 2024 America's Best Large Employers , the top 50 in Florida in the 2024 America's Best Employers by State and the 2023 America's Best Employers for Women . Tampa General is the safety net hospital for the region, caring for everyone regardless of their ability to pay, and in fiscal year 2022, provided a net community benefit of approximately $240.3 million in the form of health care for underinsured patients, community education, and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It is one of the nation’s busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With five medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center, and its 32-bed Neuroscience, Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It also is home to the Muma Children’s Hospital at TGH, the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed neonatal intensive care unit, and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital’s footprint includes TGH North, which is comprised of three hospitals and several outpatient locations in Citrus and Hernando counties, 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, two TGH Outpatient Centers, TGH Virtual Health, and 20 TGH Imaging outpatient radiology centers throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Palm Beach counties. Tampa Bay area residents also receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care powered by the Fast Track network of clinics. To see a medical care professional live anytime, anywhere on a smartphone, tablet or computer, visit Virtual Health | Tampa General Hospital (tgh.org) . As one of the largest hospitals in the country, Tampa General Hospital is the first in Florida to partner with GE Healthcare and open a clinical command center that provides real-time situational awareness to improve and better coordinate patient care at a lower cost. For more information, go to www.tgh.org .

For media inquiries, please contact:

Anila Vangjeli

Huntzinger Management Group

Marketing Director

570-824-4721

avangjeli@huntzingergroup.com