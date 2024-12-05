Interpublic Announces Sale of Huge

New York, NY, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) announced today that it has sold the digital company Huge. Huge has been acquired by AEA Investors, a leading global private investment firm, and is joining forces with Hero Digital, an existing AEA portfolio company. Terms of the deal are not being disclosed.

“We’re pleased for the team at Huge and look forward to seeing the next phase for this storied digital brand as the company continues its evolution under new ownership,” commented Philippe Krakowsky, CEO of Interpublic.

