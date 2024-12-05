Microbiome Diagnostics Market Revenue Projections to 2034 by Product, Technology, Sample, Application, End-user, and by Region

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microbiome Diagnostics Market by Product, Technology, Sample, Application, End-user, and by Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This extensive research report concentrates on the size and projections of the global and regional markets from 2023 to 2034.



The global microbiome diagnostics market accounted for USD 152.4 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 611.3 million by 2034 with a CAGR of 13.46% during the forecast period 2024-2034. The market will grow due to the growing patient demand and awareness; shifting toward precision medicine; expanding microbiome testing services; growing investments in microbiome research; increasing prevalence of microbiome-related disorders; and advancements in sequencing technologies.

North America is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the presence of key market players, robust healthcare infrastructure, and strong government support for microbiome research and innovation. Additionally, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing awareness of microbiome-related health issues, rising healthcare expenditure, and growing regional research initiatives. For instance, in November 2023, the high-tech health and wellness company Naring Health was bought by Viome Life Sciences. Viome Life Sciences would give its users precise insight into their biochemical identity through this acquisition.



Report Scope

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2034

Study Coverage

Market Forecast by Product, Technology, Sample, Application, and End-User

Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries North America (U.S. and Canada) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM) MEA (South Africa, GCC, Rest of MEA)

Exhaustive Company Profiles of the Top 10+ Market Players uBiome (now known as MetaBiome) Second Genome Microbiome Insights Viome Enterome Zymo Research Corporation BiomeSense DayTwo CosmosID MicrobiomeDX Biomerieux QIAGEN Bio-Rad Laboratories Illumina Thermo Fisher Scientific

20% Free Customization Available to Meet Your Exact Requirements

Research funding and investments in studies relevant to the microbiome have increased significantly in academia and industry. New testing and analytical tools are being developed due to the increased investment in microbiome diagnosis. Research discoveries are also being translated into clinically useful diagnostics more quickly because of partnerships between academic institutions, biotech companies, and pharmaceutical companies. For instance, Seres Therapeutics Inc. filed its BLA application to the FDA in September 2022 for SER-109, a medication intended to prevent recurrent C. difficile infection (rCDI). It's a brand-new therapeutic approach that aims to raise the bar for rCDI treatment standards.



By product, the kits and reagents segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global microbiome diagnostics market in 2023 owing to the growing demand for easy-to-use testing solutions and the increasing adoption of molecular diagnostic techniques. For instance, in September 2022, the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee of the FDA voted in favor of Ferring Pharmaceuticals' RBX2660 based on its investigational microbiota-based live biotherapeutic study and its potential to lower the recurrence of C. difficile infection (CDI) following antibiotic treatment. Additionally, the instruments segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to rapid technological advancements, increasing automation, and the development of high-throughput platforms for microbiome analysis.



By technology, the 16S rRNA sequencing segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global microbiome diagnostics market in 2023 owing to the widespread adoption of 16S rRNA sequencing for microbial profiling due to its cost-effectiveness, high throughput, and ability to provide taxonomic resolution at the species level. For instance, The Genetic Analysis (Norway) and Eagle Biosciences Inc. (US) reached a deal in 2023 through its distributors with a partner that was not disclosed. a high-volume laboratory that supplies public health departments, research universities, and clinics in the US with laboratory diagnoses. Additionally, the shotgun metagenomics segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for comprehensive analysis of microbial communities and the ability to provide functional insights beyond taxonomic classification.



By sample, the fecal samples segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global microbiome diagnostics market in 2023 owing to the prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders and the established role of gut microbiota in maintaining health and disease. For instance, the OMNIgene GUT OMR-205 was introduced by DNA Genotek (Canada) in 2022. This device makes it possible to transport, store, and stabilize microbial DNA and RNA at room temperature in order to profile the gut microbiome. Additionally, the saliva samples segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing interest in non-invasive sampling methods and the potential of saliva as a rich source of microbial information for diagnosing various health conditions.



By application, the disease diagnostics segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global microbiome diagnostics market in 2023 owing to the increasing demand for early detection and personalized treatment strategies for microbiome-related diseases. For instance, in 2022, Microbiome Research Pvt. Ltd. and Genetic Analysis (Norway) firm signed a deal to introduce GA-map technology in India. Additionally, the other disease diagnostics segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the expanding research into the microbiome's role in a wide range of diseases beyond the established ones, driving demand for diagnostic solutions in emerging areas.



By end-user, the hospital's segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global microbiome diagnostics market in 2023 owing to the high patient footfall, advanced diagnostic infrastructure, and the integration of microbiome testing into routine clinical practice. For instance, The Genetic Analysis (Norway) and Eagle Biosciences Inc. (US) reached a deal in 2023 through its distributors with a partner that was not disclosed. a high-volume laboratory that supplies public health departments, research universities, and clinics in the US with laboratory diagnoses. Additionally, the pharmaceuticals and biotechnology companies segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing investment in microbiome-based drug discovery and development, driving demand for advanced diagnostics to support clinical trials and therapeutic interventions.

Microbiome Diagnostics Market Analysis & Forecast by:

Product 2023-2034 (Revenue USD Mn)

Kits and Reagents

Instruments

Technology 2023-2034 (Revenue USD Mn)

16S rRna Sequencing

Shotgun Metagenomics

Metatranscriptomics

Other Technologies

Sample 2023-2034 (Revenue USD Mn)

Fecal Samples

Saliva Samples

Skin Samples

Other Samples

Application 2023-2034 (Revenue USD Mn)

Disease Diagnostic

Gastrointestinal Disorders

Metabolic Disorders

Other Disease Diagnostics

Research Applications

End-User 2023-2034 (Revenue USD Mn)

Hospitals

Academic and Research Institutes

Pharmaceuticals And Biotechnology Companies

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $152.4 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $611.3 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.4% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/889kl2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment