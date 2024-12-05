Growth Trends in the Remote Patient Monitoring Market, 2024-2034

An Assessment of Regional Business Opportunities for Cancer, Cardiovascular Diseases, and Diabetes Applications, Featuring Strategic Profiles of Industry Giants Including Medtronic plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Abbott Laboratories, GE Healthcare, and Omron Healthcare Inc.

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Remote Patient Monitoring Market by Product Type, Application, End-user, and by Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This extensive research report concentrates on the size and projections of the global and regional markets from 2023 to 2034.

The global remote patient monitoring market accounted for USD 2.65 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 17.38 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 18.36% during the forecast period 2024-2034. The market will grow due to factors such as the prevalence of chronic diseases, reimbursement policies, and regulatory support, data analytics and artificial intelligence advancements in communication technologies, and lower costs for RPM devices.

The North American market is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the advanced healthcare infrastructure, high technology adoption, and supportive regulatory environment. Additionally, Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising healthcare expenditure, and rapid technological advancements in healthcare. For instance, Omron Healthcare announced the release of its wearable blood pressure monitor, HeartGuide 2, with remote monitoring capabilities in February 2024.

Report Scope

  • Base Year: 2023
  • Forecast Period: 2024-2034

Study Coverage

  • Market Forecast by Product Type, Application, and End-User
  • Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries
    • North America (U.S. and Canada)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC)
    • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM)
    • MEA (South Africa, GCC, Rest of MEA)
  • Exhaustive Company Profiles of the Top 10+ Market Players
    • Medtronic plc
    • Koninklijke Philips N.V.
    • Abbott Laboratories
    • GE Healthcare
    • Omron Healthcare Inc.
    • BioTelemetry Inc.
    • Masimo Corporation
    • Biotronik SE & Co. KG
    • Honeywell International Inc.
    • Nihon Kohden Corporation
    • Boston Scientific Corporation
    • Smiths Group plc
    • ResMed Inc.
    • iRhythm Technologies Inc.
    • Hillrom Holdings Inc.
  • 20% Free Customization Available to Meet Your Exact Requirements

Remote Patient Monitoring Market Analysis & Forecast by:

Product Type 2023-2034 (Revenue USD Bn)

  • Monitoring Devices
    • Vital Sign Monitors
    • Specialized Monitors
    • Implantable Monitors
  • Software
    • Standalone Software
    • Integrated Software
  • Services

By product type, the monitoring devices segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global remote patient monitoring market in 2023 owing to the increased prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advancements, and the rising adoption of wearable and implantable devices. For instance, Philips announced in March 2024 the release of their next-generation Avalon CL Maternal and Fetal Pod and Patch obstetrics solution. Additionally, the software segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing integration with electronic health records, advancements in data analytics and AI, and the rising demand for real-time health monitoring and personalized care solutions.

Application 2023-2034 (Revenue USD Bn)

  • Cancer
  • Cardiovascular Diseases
  • Diabetes

By application, the diabetes segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global remote patient monitoring market in 2023 owing to the growing prevalence of diabetes, the need for continuous glucose monitoring, and advancements in diabetes management technologies. For instance, Abbott announced in April 2024 that the NeuroSphereTM Virtual Clinic, a remote neuromodulation patient care system, had received FDA approval. Additionally, the cardiovascular diseases segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to improvements in remote monitoring technologies for cardiovascular health, the growing prevalence of heart-related disorders, and the requirement for ongoing cardiac monitoring.

End-user 2023-2034 (Revenue USD Bn)

  • Hospitals
  • Home Care Settings
  • Ambulatory Care Centers
  • Long-term Care Centers
  • Others

By end-user, the hospital's segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global remote patient monitoring market in 2023 owing to the high patient volume, increased adoption of advanced monitoring technologies, and the need for efficient patient management and care coordination. For instance, GE Healthcare and Verana Health announced a collaboration in January 2024 to expedite the development of remote patient monitoring technologies. Additionally, the home care settings segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing preference for home-based care, advancements in remote monitoring technology, and the rising need for cost-effective healthcare solutions.

Key Attributes

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages200
Forecast Period2023-2034
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023$2.65 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034$17.38 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate18.3%
Regions CoveredGlobal

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qs7s0x

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Global Remote Patient Monitoring Market
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Patient Monitoring 
                            
                            
                                Patient Monitoring Equipment
                            
                            
                                Remote Patient Monitor
                            
                            
                                Remote Patient Monitoring
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data