Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) Epidemiology Review (2020-2024) and Forecast to 2034

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) Epidemiology Forecast to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the AKI, historical and forecasted epidemiology in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Study Period: 2020-2034

Key Highlights from the Report

The incidence of AKI is on the rise, particularly in individuals with acute illnesses and potentially those undergoing significant surgical procedures.

Total mortality-adjusted incident cases of AKI in hospitalized patients in the 7MM accounted for approximately 14.6 million in 2022. The rate decreased during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The stage-specific cases of AKI include Stage I, Stage II, and, Stage III. Out of which maximum cases were reported in stage I AKI followed by stage II and Stage III.

AKI Epidemiology



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by Total Incident Population of AKI in Hospitalized Patients, Mortality Adjusted Incident Population of AKI in Hospitalized Patients, Stage-specific Incident Population of AKI, and, Age-specific Incident Population of AKI in the 7MM covering the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), and the United Kingdom, and Japan from 2020 to 2034.

The total Mortality-adjusted Incident Cases of AKI in the 7MM comprised 14.6 million cases in 2022 and are projected to increase during the forecast period.

The total Mortality-adjusted Incident Cases of AKI in the United States were approximately 5.7 in 2022.

The US contributed to the largest incident population of AKI, accounting for ~ 39% in the 7MM in 2022.

Among EU4 and the UK, Germany accounted for the highest number of AKI cases, followed by France, whereas Spain accounted for the lowest cases in 2022.

KOL Views



To keep up with current epidemiology trends, we take KOLs and SMEs' opinions working in the domain through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. Some of the leaders like MD, Professor and Vice Chair Department of Critical Care Medicine and Director, Center for Critical Care Nephrology, PhD, and others.



The analysts connected with 30+ KOLs to gather insights; however, interviews were conducted with 10+ KOLs in the 7MM. Centers such as the Center for Kidney Diseases, Department of Rheumatology, Department of Nephrology, etc., were contacted. Their opinion helps understand and validate AKI epidemiology trends.



Scope of the Report

The report covers a segment of key events, an executive summary, descriptive overview of AKI, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathogenesis, and currently available therapies.

Comprehensive insight into the epidemiology segments and forecasts of disease progression has been provided.

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, understanding trends, expert insights/KOL views, and patient journeys in the 7MM.

Key Questions Answered

What are the disease risks, burdens, and unmet needs of AKI? What will be the growth opportunities across the 7MM concerning the patient population with AKI?

What is the historical and forecasted AKI patient pool in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) the United Kingdom, and Japan?

Key Topics Covered

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Executive Summary

4. Epidemiology Methodology

5. Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) Market Overview at a Glance in the 7MM

5.1. Patient Share (%) Distribution in 2020

5.2. Patient Share (%) Distribution in 2034

6. Disease Background and Overview

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Symptoms

6.3. Types of Acute Kidney Injury

6.4. Stages Classification

6.5. Risk Factors

6.6. Etiology

6.7. Pathophysiology

6.8. Biomarkers

6.9. Diagnosis

6.9.1. RIFLE Criteria

6.9.2. AKIN Criteria

6.9.3. KDIGO Criteria

7. Treatment and Prevention

7.1. Acute Renal Failure or Acute Kidney Injury: United States Based Treatment Guidelines

7.2. European Renal Best Practice (ERBP) Position Statement on the Kidney Disease Improving Global Outcomes (KDIGO) Clinical Practice Guidelines on Acute Kidney Injury

7.3. the Japanese Clinical Practice Guideline for Acute Kidney Injury (2016)

7.4. Nice Guidelines on AKI: Prevention, Detection, and Management (2019)

7.4.1. Assessing Risk of AKI

7.4.2. Preventing AKI

7.4.3. Detecting AKI

7.4.4. Identifying the Cause of AKI

7.4.5. Managing AKI

7.4.6. Information and Support for Patients and Carers

8. Epidemiology and Patient Population

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Assumptions and Rationale

8.2.1. United States

8.2.2. EU4 and the UK

8.2.3. Japan

8.3. Total Incidence of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) in Hospitalized Patients in the 7MM

8.4. Total Mortality Adjusted Incident Population of AKI in Hospitalized Patients in the 7MM

8.5. the United States

8.5.1. Total Incident Population of AKI in Hospitalized Patients in the US

8.5.2. Mortality Adjusted Incident Population of AKI in Hospitalized Patients in the US

8.5.3. Stage-Specific Incident Population of AKI in the US

8.5.4. Age-Specific Incident Population of AKI in the US

8.6. EU4 and the UK

8.6.1. Total Incident Population of AKI in Hospitalized Patients in EU4 and the UK

8.6.2. Mortality Adjusted Incident Population of AKI in Hospitalized Patients in EU4 and the UK

8.6.3. Stage-Specific Incident Population of AKI in EU4 and the UK

8.6.4. Age-Specific Incident Population of AKI in EU4 and the UK

8.7. Japan

8.7.1. Total Incident Population of AKI in Hospitalized Patients in Japan

8.7.2. Mortality Adjusted Incidence of AKI in Hospitalized Patients in Japan

8.7.3. Stage-Specific Incident Population of AKI in Japan

8.7.4. Age-Specific Incidence of AKI in Japan

9. Patient Journey

10. Appendix

10.1. Bibliography

10.2. Report Methodology



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tywjtb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.