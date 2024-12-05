Population Health Management Strategic Industry Research Report 2023-2030: Growing Adoption of Electronic Health Records (EHRs) and Health Information Exchanges (HIEs) Spurs the $89.3 Billion Market

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Population Health Management - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



By focusing on preventative care, early intervention, and coordinated treatment, PHM seeks to shift healthcare systems from reactive, illness-based models to proactive, wellness-oriented models.

What Factors Are Driving Growth in the Population Health Management Market?



Several factors are driving the growth of the population health management market, including the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing healthcare costs, advancements in health data analytics, and government initiatives promoting value-based care. One of the most significant growth drivers is the global rise in chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and obesity, which are placing a tremendous burden on healthcare systems. PHM programs are designed to manage these chronic conditions by focusing on early intervention, coordinated care, and patient engagement, ultimately reducing hospitalizations and emergency visits.



The shift toward value-based care is another major driver of the PHM market. As healthcare systems around the world move away from fee-for-service models, where providers are paid based on the volume of services they deliver, to value-based care models that focus on patient outcomes, PHM systems are becoming increasingly critical. Value-based care requires a deep understanding of patient populations, health trends, and care delivery metrics, all of which are facilitated by PHM programs. By using data analytics to identify gaps in care and intervene early, healthcare providers can improve outcomes while controlling costs, aligning with the goals of value-based care.



Government initiatives and regulatory frameworks are also pushing the adoption of PHM programs. In the United States, the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and Medicare's Accountable Care Organization (ACO) model incentivize healthcare providers to implement PHM systems that track patient outcomes and reduce costs. Similar initiatives are being rolled out in countries across Europe and Asia, where governments are focusing on improving healthcare quality while managing aging populations and chronic diseases.



Advances in healthcare data analytics and the growing availability of health data from diverse sources are enabling healthcare providers to better understand and manage population health. Big data analytics, AI, and machine learning are allowing providers to analyze patient data in real time, identify at-risk individuals, and design targeted interventions. The proliferation of wearable devices, mobile health apps, and remote monitoring technologies is further driving the growth of the PHM market by providing continuous, real-time health data that can be integrated into PHM platforms for more comprehensive patient monitoring.



Finally, the aging population in many countries is increasing the demand for PHM systems. As the global population ages, the prevalence of chronic diseases and the need for coordinated care for elderly patients is rising. PHM programs can help healthcare providers manage the complex needs of aging populations by providing proactive, patient-centered care that reduces hospitalizations and improves quality of life.



In conclusion, the population health management market is set for robust growth, driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advancements, government initiatives, and the global shift toward value-based care. With its focus on improving patient outcomes, reducing healthcare costs, and promoting preventative care, PHM is becoming a cornerstone of modern healthcare systems worldwide.

What Are the Key Applications and End-Use Sectors for Population Health Management?



Population Health Management has broad applications across a variety of sectors, including healthcare providers, insurers, government agencies, and employers, each leveraging PHM systems to improve patient care and reduce costs. In the healthcare provider sector, PHM is used by hospitals, clinics, and physician networks to manage patient populations more efficiently. These systems enable providers to monitor chronic diseases, identify at-risk populations, and deliver personalized care plans that prevent disease progression. PHM programs are particularly critical in managing patients with chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and asthma, which require ongoing care coordination and monitoring.



The payer sector (insurance companies) is also a major user of PHM programs. Insurers use PHM to manage healthcare costs, reduce unnecessary medical expenses, and improve patient outcomes. By analyzing claims data, insurers can identify trends in patient health, such as rising rates of chronic conditions, and implement wellness programs or preventative care initiatives. PHM systems help payers design value-based care models that reward healthcare providers for keeping patients healthy rather than treating them when they are sick. This shift from fee-for-service to value-based care is increasingly becoming a core strategy for insurers aiming to reduce costs while improving patient outcomes.



Government health agencies and public health organizations utilize PHM programs to monitor public health trends, manage disease outbreaks, and implement population-wide health initiatives. For example, during the COVID-19 pandemic, governments used PHM systems to track infection rates, identify high-risk populations, and implement vaccination campaigns. Public health agencies can use PHM to design programs that target social determinants of health, such as access to clean water, nutritious food, and healthcare services, helping to improve health equity across different population groups.

