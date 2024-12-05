New generation steps up to continue IBA’s entrepreneurial ownership





Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, 5 December 2024 - IBA (Ion Beam Applications SA), the world leader in particle accelerator technology, announces today an initiative aimed at perpetuating the entrepreneurial anchoring of its shareholder base. A new generation of executives will acquire a significant indirect stake in IBA. It is part of a broader strategy to ensure IBA's growth, value creation and sustainability. Company’s success originates from a unique combination between entrepreneurial driving force and reference shareholding.

The operation consists of different steps (detailed in appendix) involving the support of IBA allowing Management Anchorage, a holding investment vehicle created by IBA executives in 2020, to acquire a 21% stake in Sustainable Anchorage. Sustainable Anchorage would remain IBA's reference shareholder with approximately 20% of the shares and 30% of the voting rights.

IBA supports and welcomes the commitment of a new generation of executives to invest in the company’s future. It reflects IBA’s ambition to reinforce its stable entrepreneurial shareholding structure, fully aligned with company’s long-term purpose and core values, while serving as a powerful lever for motivation, talent retention, and long-term value creation.

Completion of the operation is, among other things, subject to acceptance of the payment facilities by IBA's shareholders meeting convened on 7 January 2025. If this condition is met, the transaction will be executed shortly after the obtaining of this approval.

“Together with the employees of the time, we created Sustainable Anchorage to preserve IBA’s integrity against hostile takeover ambitions in 1999. For 25 years, Sustainable Anchorage has been instrumental for IBA’s successful development into a world leader allowing a strong alignment between shareholders and management powered by a shared long-term vision and common human and entrepreneurial values" explains Pierre Mottet, Chairman of the board of IBA and co-founder of Sustainable Anchorage.

For Henri de Romrée, Deputy CEO of IBA, “the creation of Management Anchorage four years ago responds to the same aspirations as those of Sustainable Anchorage. Its goal is to perpetuate the DNA and long-term vision of IBA, to foster initiative taking from its employees, and to share with them the value created.”

“I am energized by the commitment of the new management generations to continue IBA's reference shareholding” comments Olivier Legrain, CEO of IBA. “Their determination, their enthusiasm and their strong stand for our core values and ambitions are inspiring”. This initiative further consolidates our position as an independent leader, and a globally recognized expert in our fields of activity.”

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA is also a leading player in the fields of industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 2,000 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB). More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

About Management Anchorage

Management Anchorage SRL is a holding investment vehicle created by IBA executives in February 2020 to give them the opportunity to invest collectively in IBA's capital, considering the determining importance of the connection between company's driving forces and its shareholding.

On 30 August 2021, Management Anchorage acquired 348,530 IBA shares, representing 1.16% of the total number of shares issued by IBA, corresponding to 1.72% of the voting rights since 30 August 2023, after the expiry of the two-year holding period stipulated in IBA’s bylaws.

About Sustainable Anchorage

Sustainable Anchorage SA is a holding investment vehicle created by IBA founders and employees in 1999 to invest collectively in IBA’s capital and thereby safeguard company’s integrity, mission and values. With 20.49% of share capital and 30.42% of voting rights1, Sustainable Anchorage is IBA's main reference shareholder.

