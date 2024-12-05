Asimily Successfully Protects Operational Technology in NREL CECA Testing

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asimily, a leading innovator in IoT, OT, and IoMT risk management, has achieved a significant breakthrough by proving the safety and efficacy of a combination of passive and targeted active scanning in utility environments.

As a part of the Clean Energy Cybersecurity Accelerator (CECA) Cohort 2, Asimily’s solution was evaluated at the prestigious U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory’s (NREL) Advanced Research on Integrated Energy Systems (ARIES) Cyber Range. Detailed in the report, Asimily's passive and active scanning technology demonstrated that it can provide additional visibility and cyber-security while minimizing interruptions to ongoing operations.

The extensive testing process involved rigorous evaluations to ensure that Asimily can discover assets in the environment, understand its traffic, find vulnerabilities, and flag anomalies relying primarily on its safe, passive scanning technology designed to not interfere with the overall operations of typical connected systems. Further, simulated malicious activity was injected into the testing range, to see how solutions like Asimily would react and if it would detect attacks.

The results confirmed that organizations can deploy Asimily’s cutting-edge solutions to detect assets and protect their networks without compromising the integrity or functionality of their operation. Key highlights from the report include:

Comprehensive Asset Detection: Asimily successfully identified many IP-addressable devices in the test environment without halting operations of the SCADA devices present. Advanced Passive Discovery: Utilizing cutting-edge passive scanning and machine learning techniques, Asimily provided in-depth insights into potential risks across IT, OT, and IoT environments that use passive listening techniques only. Protocol Conformant Monitoring: The CECA report emphasized Asimily's ability to gather comprehensive data on connected devices using non-passive methods, which use the correct protocols needed for enhanced OT inventory generation. Rapid Change Detection: Asimily's platform efficiently identified and alerted on new device introductions and changes to existing assets in the environment, including simulated attacks with physical access to networked devices.

Shankar Somasundaram, CEO of Asimily, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to participate in the CECA program, stating, “This evaluation confirms the Asimily platform’s ability to provide advanced asset visibility and cybersecurity without compromising operational integrity, which is crucial for protecting against external threats in critical infrastructure settings. Asimily’s unique ability to provide specific insights into connected assets will enable future energy systems to significantly reduce risk.”

This accomplishment underscores Asimily’s dedication to advancing cybersecurity measures tailored to the needs of the energy sector. By validating the efficacy of its platform, Asimily enables utilities to confidently deploy its technology to safeguard their operations.

The successful testing at NREL highlights Asimily’s commitment to innovation and excellence in cybersecurity. Asimily continues to lead the way in providing robust and secure risk management solutions, for connected devices, empowering organizations to meet the challenges of today's increasingly connected world.

The CECA findings highlight the potential for transformative impact in the energy industry. Asimily's approach offers enhanced security team visibility for ICS environments. As the energy sector continues to evolve and face new cybersecurity challenges, solutions like Asimily's are poised to play a pivotal role in improving industry-wide security. The platform's ability to effectively identify and monitor control system assets represents a significant step forward in protecting critical infrastructure.

For more information about Asimily's participation in the CECA program and to explore how our solutions can enhance your organization's cybersecurity posture, please visit our website or contact our team directly.

About Asimily

Asimily is an industry-leading risk management platform that secures IoT devices for healthcare, higher education, manufacturing, government, life sciences, retail, and finance. With the most extensive knowledge base of IoT and security protocols, Asimily inventories and classifies every device across organizations, both connected and standalone. Because risk assessment—and threats—are not a static target, Asimily monitors organizations’ devices, detects anomalous behavior, and alerts operators to remediate any identified anomalies. With secure IoT devices and equipment, Asimily customers know their business-critical devices and data are safe. For more information on Asimily, visit www.asimily.com

Asimily Contact

Kyle Peterson

kyle@clementpeterson.com