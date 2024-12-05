Estes Rockets Launches Cosmic Club

Penrose Colorado, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Estes Rockets, a pioneer in rocketry and STEM education, is thrilled to announce the launch of Cosmic Club, a groundbreaking program designed to bring the excitement of space exploration and hands-on STEM learning directly to classrooms, camps, youth groups, and clubs across Colorado.

With a mission to ignite curiosity and inspire the next generation of scientists, engineers, and astronauts, Cosmic Club offers immersive, space-themed activities tailored to all age ranges. From exploring the basics of STEM to launching model rockets and experiencing authentic space artifacts, Cosmic Club creates unforgettable educational experiences for students and educators alike.

Cosmic Club Programs:

Planet Party (Grades K-2): Kindergarten through second grade students will learn about planets, play games, watch a model rocket launch, and get their own take home activity booklet with space-themed activities!

Astronaut Training Camp (Grades 3-5): Students in third through fifth grade will take their very own astronaut training course, explore the forces of flight, and work in groups to build and launch model rockets!

Flawless Flight Path (Grades 6-8): Sixth through eighth grade students will tackle the engineering design behind rocket recovery systems and compete in a landing zone contest with model rockets they build and launch in small groups.

“We designed Cosmic Club to spark curiosity and make STEM learning accessible and exciting for everyone,” said Nicole Freyschlag , Director of Education at Estes Rockets. “By combining hands-on rocketry experiences with authentic space artifacts and engaging lessons, we hope to inspire future innovators and space explorers.”

Key Features of Cosmic Club:

• Immersive STEM Learning: Hands-on activities that align with educational standards.

• Tailored Experiences: Custom programs for all age groups.

• Convenience: Estes handles the logistics, ensuring a seamless, action-packed session.

• Exclusive to Colorado: Currently available for programs within the state.

Cosmic Club sessions are perfect for camps, classrooms, and clubs looking to incorporate dynamic STEM activities into their programming. Please note that Cosmic Club does not qualify for the 20% educator discount.

For more information or to schedule a Cosmic Club session, visit edu.estesrockets.com or contact Bela Power at 719-372-9848.

About Estes Rockets

For over 65 years, Estes Rockets has been the leader in model rocketry and STEM education, inspiring generations of innovators and space enthusiasts. With a commitment to making science accessible and engaging, Estes continues to lead the way in sparking curiosity and exploration.