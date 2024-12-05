SBB Research Group Foundation Names November 2024 Grant Finalists: Double Blessings Inc., Street Samaritans, Violets Kitchen

CHICAGO, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SBB Research Group Foundation recognizes three Chicago-area charities as the November 2024 finalists of its monthly grant program supporting impactful nonprofits (in alphabetical order):

Double Blessings Inc. (Chicago, IL) supports young mothers and their children from infancy to age five. The organization equips families with essential resources to foster mental health, healthy child development, strong relationships, and positive parent-child interactions.



Street Samaritans (Chicago, IL) aims to disrupt the cycle of homelessness and poverty by connecting individuals to solutions and offering support along their journey. The organization focuses on dignity and compassion, provides immediate assistance, and builds pathways to stability, empowerment, and transformation.



Violets Kitchen (Carol Stream, IL) is a mobile emergency resource that provides food and supplies to unsheltered veterans and others in need. It offers nutritious meals and other supplies to help improve their daily lives.



The Foundation encourages any 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization to apply for a grant at sbbrg.org/apply-for-grant. Donations are awarded to different organizations monthly.



About the SBB Research Group Foundation



The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies. In addition, the Foundation sponsors the SBBRG STEM Scholarship , which supports students pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics degrees.



