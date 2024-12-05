Brandon Hall Group Announces 2024 EdTech Excellence Awards™ Winners

Boca Raton, FL, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group, the leading independent HCM research and analyst firm, has announced the winners of the 2024 EdTech Excellence Awards™, celebrating organizations that have revolutionized learning through innovative technological solutions across more than 30 categories.

The EdTech Excellence Awards™ recognizes breakthrough achievements in educational technology, spanning from innovative AI-powered learning solutions to comprehensive learning management systems. Categories include Best Adaptive Learning Solution, Best STREAM Solution, Best Innovative Generative AI-Powered Learning Solutions, Best Mobile App for Education, and Best Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality Solutions, among others. A complete list of this year's winners, along with past recipients, can be found at excellenceawards.brandonhall.com/winners/.

"The Excellence in Technology Awards continues to showcase the pinnacle of innovation in the HCM space," said Rachel Cooke, Chief Operating Officer of Brandon Hall Group. "The submissions we received this year represent groundbreaking solutions across learning, talent management, talent acquisition, HR, workforce management, and sales enablement technologies. The global diversity of our applicants reflects how technology is breaking down barriers and reshaping the future of work."

This year's entries demonstrated remarkable advancements across crucial educational technology areas, including personalized learning platforms, digital courseware solutions, classroom management tools, and innovative assessment solutions. The awards particularly highlighted emerging technologies such as AI-powered learning tools and virtual reality applications that are transforming the educational landscape.

"What sets our awards program apart is our unwavering commitment to a rigorous, multi-tiered evaluation process," said Mike Cooke, CEO of Brandon Hall Group. "Each submission undergoes detailed assessment by industry veterans and our expert analyst team, followed by a thorough executive review. This methodical approach, combined with our points-based scoring system, ensures that every award truly reflects excellence in innovation and measurable business impact."

The winners will be honored at Brandon Hall Group's HCM Excellence Conference 2025, taking place January 28-30, 2025, in West Palm Beach, Florida. At the conference, winners will have the opportunity to showcase their innovative educational technologies and share best practices during special sessions. For more information about the conference and to register, visit excellenceconference.brandonhall.com.

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group™ is the home of the most prestigious and sought-after awards in Human Capital Management. For over 30 years, our awards programs have set the gold standard in recognizing organizations for innovative and effective HCM practices. The EdTech Excellence Awards™ are part of a comprehensive recognition program that includes our flagship HCM Excellence Awards® - known as the "Academy Awards of Human Capital Management" - and our new Voice of the Employee Awards.

Our awards programs attract entrants from leading corporations worldwide, as well as mid-market and smaller firms, with diverse categories spotlighting the most innovative organizational achievements and the solution providers who power them. The rigorous and impartial evaluation process leverages an international panel of veteran industry experts and Brandon Hall Group senior analysts, providing winners with both international recognition and critical insights to accelerate their business growth and impact.

At Brandon Hall Group™, we don't just celebrate excellence - we provide a platform for sharing best practices that drive the industry forward, empowering excellence in organizations around the world and advancing the HCM profession as a whole.