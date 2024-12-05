Brandon Hall Group Announces 2024 Excellence in Technology Award Winners

Boca Raton, FL, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group, the leading independent HCM research and analyst firm, has announced the winners of the 2024 Excellence in Technology Awards, recognizing organizations that have successfully deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems, and tools that have achieved measurable results.

The Excellence in Technology Awards recognize the most innovative and impactful applications of technology in learning and development, talent management, talent acquisition, HR, workforce management, and sales enablement. A complete list of this year's winners, along with past recipients, can be found at excellenceawards.brandonhall.com/winners/.

"The Excellence in Technology Awards continues to showcase the pinnacle of innovation in the HCM space," said Rachel Cooke, Chief Operating Officer of Brandon Hall Group. "The submissions we received this year represent groundbreaking solutions across learning, talent management, talent acquisition, HR, workforce management, and sales enablement technologies. The global diversity of our applicants reflects how technology is breaking down barriers and reshaping the future of work."

The award entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran industry experts and Brandon Hall Group's senior analysts. Winners were selected based on their ability to demonstrate innovative solutions to critical business challenges, measurable results, unique differentiators, and clear technological advancement.

"What sets our awards program apart is our unwavering commitment to a rigorous, multi-tiered evaluation process," said Mike Cooke, CEO of Brandon Hall Group. "Each submission undergoes detailed assessment by industry veterans and our expert analyst team, followed by a thorough executive review. This methodical approach, combined with our points-based scoring system, ensures that every award truly reflects excellence in innovation and measurable business impact."

Organizations earning five or more awards this year include NIIT, MetLife, Inc., Accenture Solutions, NovoEd, Tenneo, Capgemini, Tata Consultancy Services, Docebo, Litmos, Absorb Software Inc., Phenom, TD, TenneT, Adobe, EI Powered by MPS, Infopro Learning, Roundtable Learning, and Zenarate. This remarkable achievement demonstrates these organizations' comprehensive excellence and sustained commitment to technological innovation across multiple areas of human capital management.

The winners will be honored at Brandon Hall Group's HCM Excellence Conference 2025, taking place January 28-30, 2025, in West Palm Beach, Florida. At the conference, winners will have the opportunity to share their leading practices during special sessions. For more information about the conference and to register, visit excellenceconference.brandonhall.com.

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group™ is the home of the most prestigious and sought-after awards in Human Capital Management. For over 30 years, our awards programs have set the gold standard in recognizing organizations for innovative and effective HCM practices. The Excellence in Technology Awards are part of a comprehensive recognition program that includes our flagship HCM Excellence Awards® - known as the "Academy Awards of Human Capital Management" - and our new Voice of the Employee Awards.

Our awards programs attract entrants from leading corporations worldwide, as well as mid-market and smaller firms, with over 150 categories spotlighting the most innovative organizational achievements and the solution providers who power them. The rigorous and impartial evaluation process leverages an international panel of veteran industry experts and Brandon Hall Group senior analysts, providing winners with both international recognition and critical insights to accelerate their business growth and impact.

At Brandon Hall Group™, we don't just celebrate excellence - we provide a platform for sharing best practices that drive the industry forward, empowering excellence in organizations around the world and advancing the HCM profession as a whole.