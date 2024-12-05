Supply Chain Network Summit Hosts Transforming Warehouse Management with Control Towers, Digital Twins, and AI Webinar with AutoScheduler.AI

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoScheduler.AI, an innovative Warehouse Orchestration Platform and WMS accelerator, announces that the Supply Chain Network Summit is hosting a webinar featuring AutoScheduler.AI on “Transforming Warehouse Management with Control Towers, Digital Twins, and AI,” which will take place on December 10, 2024, at 10:00 AM CT. AutoScheduler.AI’s Chief Technology Officer, Andrew Gibson, and Dr. Matt Waller, renowned supply chain expert and former Dean of the Business School at the University of Arkansas, will lead the free discussion.

“Traditional warehouse management methods can no longer keep up with today’s fast-paced supply chain demands,” says Keith Moore, CEO of AutoScheduler.AI. “Businesses must embrace cutting-edge technologies that drive operational excellence to succeed and thrive in this dynamic marketplace.”

The free webinar on December 10, 2024, will explore:

How control towers provide real-time visibility and responsiveness to enhance operations.

The role of digital twins in predictive modeling and proactive warehouse management.

Real-world strategies for overcoming bottlenecks, improving adaptability, and boosting productivity.

How AI-driven analytics bridge gaps left by traditional tools, offering fully integrated orchestration.

About the speakers:

Dr. Andrew Gibson is the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of AutoScheduler.AI. He spent 25 years with Nestle as an operational leader in warehousing and transportation and a data-science leader focused on driving improvements in the supply chain, warehousing, transportation, and sales. As a consultant, he has worked with CPGs, retailers, and software companies to develop smarter, data-science-supported tools to generate clearer insights and enable better decisions across the enterprise.

Dr. Matt Waller is the Dean Emeritus of the Sam M. Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas and a Professor of Supply Chain Management. He earned his PhD from Pennsylvania State University and holds the prestigious William Dillard II Leadership Chair, backed by an endowment of $3 million. Waller has been honored with the Distinguished Service Award by the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals in 2020. He has served as the co-editor-in-chief of the Journal of Business Logistics. He has an extensive background in entrepreneurship, including co-founding Bentonville Associates Ventures and Mercari Technologies. He is a Strategic Advisor to NewRoad Capital Partners, a private equity firm specializing in retail value chain technology. Additionally, Waller is on the Advisory Board of Natural Capital and the Board of Directors of the Walton Arts Center and Walmart AMP.

Those wishing to attend can register here.

About AutoScheduler.AI

AutoScheduler.AI empowers you to take full control of your warehouse with a cloud-based solution that seamlessly integrates with your existing WMS/LMS/YMS or any other solution. We automate critical tasks like labor scheduling, dock management, and task sequencing, ensuring everything runs smoothly and efficiently. You’ve already invested in the software to run your warehouse—what we do is provide the orchestration layer that ties it all together to make real-time data-driven decisions. With AutoScheduler.AI, you get smart orchestration for a smarter, more agile warehouse. Reach out to us at info@autoscheduler.ai for more information.

