Psychedelic Science 2025 Conference Announces Workshops, Holiday Sale, and Scholarship Deadline

World’s leading psychedelic conference kicks off with workshops from leaders in science, medicine, therapy, policy, Indigenous medicine, and society

Upcoming deadline: speaker submissions, initial scholarship applications, and creative submissions are open through Friday, December 13, 2024

DENVER, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psychedelic Science 2025 (PS2025), the leading psychedelic conference, hosted by Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), will be returning to Denver from June 16-20, 2025 at the Colorado Convention Center. Featuring over 500 expert speakers across 12 educational stages and hands-on workshops, this event is designed for professionals and enthusiasts alike, with a focus on therapists and healthcare providers. Speaker submissions, scholarship applications , and creative submissions will be accepted through Friday, December 13. Please visit the FAQ page to learn more.

The week kicks off with two days (June 16 & 17) of in-depth, informative workshops , facilitated by leading experts in the fields of science, medicine, policy, healthcare, and culture, including:

Introduction to Psychedelic Neuroscience with Manesh Girn, Ph.D., Hannes Kettner, Ph.D., Robin Carhart-Harris, Ph.D., and more

Explore the current state of psychedelic neuroscience in an accessible format with leading researchers who will break down key concepts, highlight influential discoveries, and discuss the ongoing debates that are shaping the field.

Introduction to Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy for the Treatment of Addiction with Peter Hendricks, Ph.D.

Learn directly from scientists and clinicians working on leading studies investigating the potential for psychedelic-assisted therapy to treat addiction and substance use disorders.

Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy for End-of-Life and Palliative Care with Anthony P. Bossis, Ph.D., Charles S. Grob, M.D., and more

For clinicians to learn about novel therapies for treating emotional suffering near the end of life and in hospice and palliative care, the history, scientific findings from FDA-approved trials, and implications of the psychedelic treatment model and how psychedelic-assisted therapy might serve patient populations.

Guiding Psilocybin Therapy Sessions with Mary Cosimano, LMSW

Cover the primary therapeutic competencies necessary for guiding psychedelic-assisted therapy and their importance for guiding psychedelic sessions, with emphasis on presence, care, connection, and non-directive support.

Psilocybin as a Tool in Personal and Spiritual Development with William A. Richards, Ph.D. and Brian D. Richards, Psy.D.

Consider prerequisites for safer use, the potent variables of mental set and physical setting, the vast varieties of inner worlds awaiting exploration, and the challenges of integrating new insights and perspectives into everyday living.

Indigenous Medicine Traditions, Plant Medicines, and Right Relationship with The Indigenous Medicine Conservation Fund

Learn about Indigenous medicines such as ayahuasca, peyote, and mushrooms within Indigenous culture and healing systems, and gain perspectives on how to engage with Indigenous peoples and their knowledge from a place of respect for equitable benefits.

Introduction to Psychedelic Law Practice and Policy for Attorneys with The Psychedelic Bar Association

Gain the fundamentals for attorneys seeking to support clients and policy initiatives throughout the psychedelic ecosystem.

Grof® Breathwork: The Legacy of Stanislav Grof with Diane Haug, MA, LPCC, Director, Grof Legacy Project, USA

This highly experiential workshop offers an introduction to the theoretical and practical work of Stanislav Grof, whose groundbreaking research into the value of non-ordinary states of consciousness, including psychedelic experiences, remains a bulwark of psychedelic-assisted therapies.

Workshops will continue to be announced in the weeks to come and can be purchased as an add-on to conference registrations. Those interested in attending can take advantage of the holiday sale between now and December 31, 2024 to receive $50 off all registration types. Both half- and full-day workshops are offered, and some workshops feature CE/CME opportunities.

Since 2010, Psychedelic Science has served as a dynamic and inspiring opportunity for people across the psychedelic community to gather, share knowledge, connect, and learn. As our community continues to grow, the PS2025 workshops will provide unique, hands-on opportunities for in-depth learning, experience, and collaboration with some of the bright minds and visionary leaders who have shaped our work together.

Betty Aldworth, MAPS Director of Education

Scholarship Info :

MAPS and PS2025 are dedicated to creating an equitable psychedelic ecosystem where everyone has opportunities to participate and contribute. In 2023, over 1,100 scholarships were awarded to individuals from various backgrounds, including therapists, advocates, students, community leaders, and underrepresented identities, ensuring diverse representation across the psychedelic space. Scholarships are not free registrations but selective awards based on need and merit. Apply by December 13, 2024, for priority consideration in the primary scholarship cycle. A smaller, secondary cycle will open in Q1 2025. Learn more at psychedelicscience.org/scholarship-faq .

More information about Psychedelic Science 2025 programming including workshops, sessions, keynotes, and other events can be found at psychedelicscience.org .