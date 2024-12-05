MADD Canada Applauds Manitoba Government for Strengthening Impaired Driving Laws

OAKVILLE, Ontario, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MADD Canada applauds the Manitoba Government for taking steps to enhance road safety and combat impaired driving by introducing legislation to strengthen sanctions for impaired drivers who cause the most harm.

“MADD Canada congratulates the Government for the steps being taken to prevent impaired driving,” said MADD Canada National President, Tanya Hansen Pratt, who lost her mother, Beryl in an impaired driving crash in 1999. “Despite the progress that has been made, hundreds of people are killed and thousands more are injured every year in alcohol and drug-related crashes. It is important that those who cause the most harm are held accountable and given sanctions to prevent them from driving impaired again, including lengthy driving bans and zero tolerance.”

The bill targets drivers convicted of impaired driving causing bodily harm or injury and enhances sanctions under the Highway Traffic Act. It increases the driving ban for a second conviction from ten years to life and introduces a zero BAC requirement for seven years following a first offence, and for life for the second.

“There is no single solution to impaired driving, but this legislation is a welcome initiative,” said MADD Canada’s CEO, Steve Sullivan. “Prohibiting drivers who injure or kill someone from driving with any alcohol in their system is an appropriate sanction given the severity of the harm caused.”

Hansen Pratt said, “We look forward to continuing to work with the Manitoba Government to fight impaired driving in our province. As the holiday season approaches, we remind people who may be celebrating with friends and families that includes alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs to make a plan to get home safely. Use public transportation, a cab, Uber, or arrange for a sober driver —but do not drive after consuming alcohol, cannabis, and/or other drugs. Also, do not drive the next morning if you did not get much sleep as you may still be impaired.”

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in close to 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. For more information, visit www.madd.ca.

