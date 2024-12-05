Volaris Reports November 2024 Traffic Results: Load Factor of 87%

MEXICO CITY, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) (“Volaris” or “the Company”), the ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) serving Mexico, the United States, Central and South America, reports its November 2024 preliminary traffic results.

In November, Volaris' ASM capacity decreased by 3.7% year-over-year due to the Pratt & Whitney engine inspections offset by fewer aircraft groundings following the return of the initial batch of inspected engines. Volaris transported 2.6 million passengers during the month with a load factor of 86.8%, a 3.0 pp decrease from last year. RPMs for the month declined by 6.9%, with Mexican domestic RPMs down 10.5%, while international RPMs were effectively flat. When comparing year-over-year RPMs and load factor results it is useful to note that our 2023 figures were impacted by the accelerating engine inspections. Last year, we had to reduce operations as engines temporarily left our fleet; today, we are gradually adding capacity as engines and aircraft return.

Enrique Beltranena, Volaris’ President and CEO, said: “Demand remains solid across the Volaris network, particularly as the domestic market continues to be resilient. Heading into the winter season, we continue strategically investing in the transborder market. In November, we added transborder capacity in preparation for the December high season, which is ramping up. We see this ramping well into the peak holiday season and will continue to manage low-season demand elasticity through capacity adjustments when necessary.” Mr. Beltranena added: “We are pleased with our strong operating figures year-to-date despite the headwinds, such as the GTF engine inspections.”

November

2024 November

2023 Variance YTD

November

2024 YTD

November

2023 Variance RPMs (million, scheduled & charter) Domestic 1,554 1,736 -10.5 % 16,503 20,613 -19.9 % International 963 967 -0.3 % 10,232 10,008 2.2 % Total 2,518 2,703 -6.9 % 26,735 30,620 -12.7 % ASMs (million, scheduled & charter) Domestic 1,688 1,867 -9.6 % 18,210 23,605 -22.9 % International 1,212 1,143 6.0 % 12,619 11,974 5.4 % Total 2,899 3,011 -3.7 % 30,829 35,579 -13.4 % Load Factor (%, RPMs/ASMs) Domestic 92.1 % 93.0 % (0.9 ) pp 90.6 % 87.3 % 3.3 pp International 79.5 % 84.5 % (5.0 ) pp 81.1 % 83.6 % (2.5) pp Total 86.8 % 89.8 % (3.0 ) pp 86.7 % 86.1 % 0.7

pp Passengers (thousand, scheduled & charter) Domestic 1,882 2,047 -8.1 % 19,721 23,801 -17.1 % International 668 667 0.2 % 6,991 6,883 1.6 % Total 2,550 2,714 -6.0 % 26,712 30,684 -12.9 %

The information included in this report has not been audited and does not provide information on the Company’s future performance. Volaris’ future performance depends on several factors. It cannot be inferred that any period’s performance or its comparison year-over-year will indicate a similar performance in the future. Figures are rounded for convenience purposes.

Glossary

Revenue passenger miles (RPMs): Number of seats booked by passengers multiplied by the number of miles flown.

Available seat miles (ASMs): Number of seats available for passengers multiplied by the number of miles flown.

Load factor: RPMs divided by ASMs and expressed as a percentage.

Passengers: The total number of passengers booked on all flight segments.

