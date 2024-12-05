Outbrain Shareholders Vote to Support Teads Acquisition

NEW YORK, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outbrain Inc. (NASDAQ: OB) (“Outbrain”), a leading technology platform that drives business results by engaging people across the Open Internet, announced today that, at its special meeting of shareholders (the “Special Meeting”) held earlier today, Outbrain shareholders voted to approve the issuance of 35 million shares of common stock and 10.5 million Series A Convertible Preferred Shares, which are convertible into common stock, in connection with the acquisition of Teads S.A. (the “Share Issuance Proposal”). The transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, and is expected to close during the first quarter of 2025.

“We are pleased with the outcome of today’s special meeting and extend our appreciation to our shareholders for supporting the combination with Teads,” said David Kostman, Chief Executive Officer of Outbrain. “Today’s shareholder approval marks a major milestone in the process to combine our two complementary businesses. We look forward to the closing of the transaction and becoming a global leader on the Open Internet delivering our full funnel value proposition to drive great outcomes for brands and media owners,” added Kostman.

At the Special Meeting, more than 64% of the outstanding shares of common stock were present or represented by proxy, and more than 99% of these shares voted in favor of the Share Issuance Proposal. The final voting results of the Special Meeting will be reported in a Form 8-K to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

