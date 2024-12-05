Days Global Advisors to Change Listing Exchange of HF ETF to NYSE

HOUSTON, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidal Investments LLC (“Tidal”) announced today that Days Global Advisors (“DGA”), a leading innovator in ETF management, will change the listing exchange for shares of DGA Core Plus Absolute Return ETF (ticker: HF) from NYSE Arca, Inc. to the New York Stock Exchange LLC (“NYSE”), effective December 12, 2024.

DGA is committed to enhancing the trading experience for its clients and investors. By listing on the NYSE, the ETF will benefit from the expertise of a Designated Market Maker (DMM). This strategic shift reflects DGA’s commitment to delivering superior investment products and optimizing trading outcomes for its investors.

The ETF will commence trading on the NYSE as of the open of trading on December 12, 2024.

Shareholders of the ETF are not anticipated to be impacted or need to take any action in connection with the change in listing exchange. The ticker of the ETF will remain unchanged.

About Tidal Investments LLC

Formed by ETF industry pioneers and thought leaders, Tidal Investments LLC sets out to revolutionize the way ETFs have historically been developed, launched, marketed, and sold. With a focus on growing AUM, Tidal offers a comprehensive suite of services, proprietary tools, and methodologies designed to bring lasting ideas to market. Tidal is an advocate for ETF innovation. The firm is on a mission to provide issuers with the intelligence and tools needed to efficiently and to effectively launch ETFs and to optimize growth potential in a highly competitive space. For more information, visit https://www.tidalfinancialgroup.com/.

About Days Global Advisors

Days Global Advisors is a premier asset management firm specializing in innovative ETF solutions. With a focus on enhancing liquidity, transparency, and investor confidence, DGA delivers tailored investment products that align with market trends and investor needs. For more information, visit http://www.daysadvisors.com.

Important Information

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please visit our website at www.daysadvisors.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Investment Objective: The DGA Core Plus Absolute Return ETF seeks long-term capital appreciation as a primary objective, with capital preservation as a secondary objective.

Investments involve risk. Principal loss is possible. New Fund Risk. The Fund is a recently organized management investment company with no operating history. As a result, prospective investors do not have a track record or history on which to base their investment decision. Shares May Trade at Prices Other Than NAV. As with all ETFs, Shares may be bought and sold in the secondary market at market prices. Although it is expected that the market price of Shares will approximate the Fund’s NAV, there may be times when the market price of Shares is more than the NAV intra-day (premium) or less than the NAV intra-day (discount) due to supply and demand of Shares or during periods of market volatility. Cybersecurity Risk. With the increased use of technologies such as the Internet to conduct business, the Fund is susceptible to operational, information security, and related risks. Equity Market Risk. The equity securities in which the Fund invests may experience sudden, unpredictable drops in value or long periods of decline in value. Political Criteria Risk. Because the Sub-Adviser evaluates the political activity of the companies in the Fund’s investment universe as part of its portfolio management process, it may forego some market opportunities available to other funds that do not consider political factors.

Tidal Financial Group (Tidal) serves as the Investment Adviser for the Fund.

Days Global Advisors (DGA) serves as the Sub-Adviser to the Fund.

The Fund is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC. Foreside, Tidal, and DGA are not related.