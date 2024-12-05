YourUpdateTV Speaks with Mia Syn, MS, Registered Dietician Nutritionist, about the Many Ways to Give the Gifts of Winter Wellness, Health & Entertaining This Holiday Season

CHARLESTON, S.C., Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the holiday season approaches, it’s the perfect time to focus on winter wellness and thoughtful gifting ideas for health-conscious entertaining. Renowned Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, Mia Syn shares her top recommendations to help people feel their best while enjoying all the season has to offer.

COMBAT HOLIDAY CONGESTION

“So many of us look forward to holiday parties and quality time with loved ones,” says Syn, “But we often find ourselves battling sinus congestion from dry air, cold weather, or seasonal allergies.”

Her go-to solution? The NEW Mucinex® Sinus Saline Nasal Spray, the first-ever saline product featuring a 2-in-1 nozzle with customizable spray settings. Consumers can choose the ‘Power Jet’ to tackle tough nasal congestion or the ‘Gentle Mist’ to clear everyday congestion and soothe your nose.

With its dual-nozzle technology, Mucinex® Sinus Saline Nasal Spray helps relieve congestion caused by allergens, irritants, and colds. Available at major retailers, pharmacies, and on Amazon, you can find your nearest store at Mucinex.com.

HOLIDAY TREATS WITH A HEALTHY TWIST

Syn also encourages swapping ingredients in traditional holiday recipes with better-for-you alternatives. “One of my favorite holiday ingredients is Almond Breeze Almondmilk,” she shares.

Almond Breeze Unsweetened Original Almondmilk: Versitile, plant-based milk with zero grams of sugar.

Almond Breeze Extra Creamy Almondmilk: Perfect for its deliciously creamy texture with less sugar and fewer calories than dairy milk. 1

Almond Breeze Almondmilk Nog: A rich holiday classic free of eggs, dairy, and lactose, boasting just 70 calories per serving.



“Santa might even prefer Almond Breeze with his cookies this year!” jokes Syn.

SKINCARE MUST-HAVES FOR WINTER

Cold, harsh air can wreak havoc on your skin, causing dryness and accentuating fine lines. "Nobody enjoys that itchy, uncomfortable feeling that winter brings," says Syn, a skincare enthusiast. "That’s why I turn to Mediheal—a trusted name in Korean skincare that’s been raising the bar for years."

Mediheal’s toner pads have become a hit on social media, especially on TikTok, where users are swearing by their magic. Leading the charge are two fan-favorite products:

Madecassoside Blemish Pads : A viral sensation in the U.S., these pads are proven to reduce blemishes, dark spots, and uneven skin tone. Clinical results show a 16% improvement in skin texture and tone within just four weeks.

: A viral sensation in the U.S., these pads are proven to reduce blemishes, dark spots, and uneven skin tone. Clinical results show a 16% improvement in skin texture and tone within just four weeks. Collagen Ampoule Pads: Mediheal’s #1 bestseller in Korea, these pads instantly boost skin elasticity by an astonishing 106% in just one swipe. They also reduce fine lines by up to 33%, making them an anti-aging powerhouse.

"Mediheal’s toner pads are absolute game-changers," Syn adds. "They’re versatile, targeting multiple skin concerns, so there’s something for everyone." With a diverse lineup of toner pads and skincare products designed to tackle winter skin woes, Mediheal cements its place as the ultimate go-to for glowing, healthy skin—even in the harshest seasons. For a limited time, the Madecassoside Blemish Pad, Collagen Ampoule Pad and Vitamide Brightening Pad will be available in festive holiday packaging—perfect for gifting to loved ones or treating yourself this season!

