Christy Sports’ Kids Ski Free Program is Back for the 2024-25 Season

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christy Sports, the premier outdoor retailer and service provider, announces the return of its popular “Kids Ski Free Program”. Children ages twelve and under receive free ski or snowboard rentals with four or more consecutive days of an adult rental. Christy Sports continuously works to excite younger generations around the fun of snow sports in hopes that kids will become lifelong riders, fully experiencing all the outdoors has to offer and sharing it with their family and friends.

“Our Kids Ski Free program is one of the many ways we strive to make snow sports more accessible and fun for families,” said Gordon Wade, Vice President of Rental, Repair and Risk Management at Christy Sports. “We’re committed to inspiring the next generation of skiers and riders by removing barriers and ensuring families can focus on creating unforgettable memories on the slopes. Whether you’re a seasoned skier or hitting the mountains for the first time, we’re here to make the experience seamless and enjoyable for everyone.”

The Kids Ski Free Program is ideal for groups and families planning winter vacations to the mountains, and is a means for Christy Sports to directly reduce the rising costs of resort skiing, making rentals of high-quality gear affordable for the entire family. For every adult gear rental of four or more consecutive days, one child receives a free gear rental for the same number of days. The program runs from 12/3/24 - 4/15/25 subject to availability and blackout dates do apply. Christy Sports is committed to meeting people where they are without judgment and setting them up for success with great service and quality equipment fitted just for them. That way, families can focus on making memories, while Christy Sports takes care of the gear.

“At Christy Sports, we believe in the power of snow sports to bring families together and inspire a lifelong love for the outdoors,” said Pete LaBore, CEO of Christy Sports. “The Kids Ski Free program reflects our commitment to making these experiences more accessible and inclusive. Being welcoming isn’t just one of our values—it’s our way of life. Our goal is to earn your trust by providing exceptional service and top-quality equipment tailored to your needs. Everyone deserves to feel confident and supported whether you’re a beginner or an expert, and we’re honored to help you feel welcomed regardless of your experience.”

Guests can save even more on their rental gear with 20% off advanced reservations, at least twenty-four hours in advance, online at christysports.com/rentals. Christy Sports also accepts walk-ins at participating Christy Sports’ 50+ locations throughout Colorado, Utah, Montana, and Washington. Blackout dates and restrictions apply. For more information about the Kids Ski Free programs visit christysports.com

