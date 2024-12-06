Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 28 November 2024 to 4 December 2024
Share Buyback Program
On 22 November 2024, Bekaert announced the start of the first tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million (the First Tranche). As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 28 November 2024 to 4 December 2024, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 93 569 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the First Tranche of the Program during the period from 28 November 2024 to 4 December 2024:
|
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
| Highest Price
paid (€)
| Lowest Price
paid (€)
| Total
Amount (€)
|28 November 2024
|Euronext Brussels
|9 870
|33.09
|33.50
|32.78
|326 598
|
|MTF CBOE
|5 362
|33.08
|33.50
|32.78
|177 375
|
|MTF Turquoise
|1 038
|32.99
|33.16
|32.80
|34 244
|
|MTF Aquis
|882
|33.04
|33.40
|32.78
|29 141
|29 November 2024
|Euronext Brussels
|10 325
|32.71
|33.00
|32.52
|337 731
|
|MTF CBOE
|5 579
|32.71
|32.90
|32.52
|182 489
|
|MTF Turquoise
|1 081
|32.69
|32.86
|32.58
|35 338
|
|MTF Aquis
|914
|32.71
|32.84
|32.60
|29 897
|2 December 2024
|Euronext Brussels
|10 566
|32.69
|32.88
|32.54
|345 403
|
|MTF CBOE
|5 962
|32.70
|32.82
|32.52
|194 957
|
|MTF Turquoise
|1 105
|32.72
|32.84
|32.62
|36 156
|
|MTF Aquis
|768
|32.68
|32.82
|32.50
|25 098
|3 December 2024
|Euronext Brussels
|12 529
|32.89
|33.00
|32.74
|412 079
|
|MTF CBOE
|5 837
|32.90
|32.96
|32.72
|192 037
|
|MTF Turquoise
|1 048
|32.90
|32.96
|32.76
|34 479
|
|MTF Aquis
|861
|32.88
|32.96
|32.78
|28 310
|4 December 2024
|Euronext Brussels
|11 589
|33.34
|33.56
|33.02
|204 941
|
|MTF CBOE
|6 147
|33.35
|33.52
|33.02
|205 002
|
|MTF Turquoise
|1 173
|33.35
|33.52
|33.04
|39 120
|
|MTF Aquis
|933
|33.39
|33.52
|33.02
|31 153
|Total
|
|93 569
|31.01
|33.56
|32.50
|2 901 548
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 3 600 shares during the period from 28 November 2024 to 4 December 2024 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 5 787 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 28 November 2024 to 4 December 2024:
|
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|28 November 2024
|1 400
|33.02
|33.20
|32.80
|46 228
|29 November 2024
|1 000
|32.62
|32.70
|32.54
|32 620
|2 December 2024
|1 000
|32.70
|32.72
|32.60
|32 700
|3 December 2024
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|4 December 2024
|200
|33.26
|33.26
|33.26
|6 652
|Total
|3 600
|
|
|
|118 200
|
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|28 November 2024
|900
|33.37
|33.50
|33.22
|30 033
|29 November 2024
|1 200
|32.80
|33.00
|32.70
|39 360
|2 December 2024
|600
|32.85
|32.90
|32.80
|19 710
|3 December 2024
|987
|32.94
|33.00
|32.80
|32 512
|4 December 2024
|2 100
|33.36
|33.56
|33.10
|70 056
|Total
|5 787
|
|
|
|191 671
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 44 802 shares.
On 4 December 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 017 986 own shares, or 3.72% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
Attachment