Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 28 November 2024 to 4 December 2024

Share Buyback Program

On 22 November 2024 , Bekaert announced the start of the first tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million (the First Tranche). As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 28 November 2024 to 4 December 2024, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 93 569 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the First Tranche of the Program during the period from 28 November 2024 to 4 December 2024:



Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 28 November 2024 Euronext Brussels 9 870 33.09 33.50 32.78 326 598

MTF CBOE 5 362 33.08 33.50 32.78 177 375

MTF Turquoise 1 038 32.99 33.16 32.80 34 244

MTF Aquis 882 33.04 33.40 32.78 29 141 29 November 2024 Euronext Brussels 10 325 32.71 33.00 32.52 337 731

MTF CBOE 5 579 32.71 32.90 32.52 182 489

MTF Turquoise 1 081 32.69 32.86 32.58 35 338

MTF Aquis 914 32.71 32.84 32.60 29 897 2 December 2024 Euronext Brussels 10 566 32.69 32.88 32.54 345 403

MTF CBOE 5 962 32.70 32.82 32.52 194 957

MTF Turquoise 1 105 32.72 32.84 32.62 36 156

MTF Aquis 768 32.68 32.82 32.50 25 098 3 December 2024 Euronext Brussels 12 529 32.89 33.00 32.74 412 079

MTF CBOE 5 837 32.90 32.96 32.72 192 037

MTF Turquoise 1 048 32.90 32.96 32.76 34 479

MTF Aquis 861 32.88 32.96 32.78 28 310 4 December 2024 Euronext Brussels 11 589 33.34 33.56 33.02 204 941

MTF CBOE 6 147 33.35 33.52 33.02 205 002

MTF Turquoise 1 173 33.35 33.52 33.04 39 120

MTF Aquis 933 33.39 33.52 33.02 31 153 Total

93 569 31.01 33.56 32.50 2 901 548

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 3 600 shares during the period from 28 November 2024 to 4 December 2024 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 5 787 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 28 November 2024 to 4 December 2024:



Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 28 November 2024 1 400 33.02 33.20 32.80 46 228 29 November 2024 1 000 32.62 32.70 32.54 32 620 2 December 2024 1 000 32.70 32.72 32.60 32 700 3 December 2024 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 4 December 2024 200 33.26 33.26 33.26 6 652 Total 3 600





118 200







Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 28 November 2024 900 33.37 33.50 33.22 30 033 29 November 2024 1 200 32.80 33.00 32.70 39 360 2 December 2024 600 32.85 32.90 32.80 19 710 3 December 2024 987 32.94 33.00 32.80 32 512 4 December 2024 2 100 33.36 33.56 33.10 70 056 Total 5 787





191 671

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 44 802 shares.

On 4 December 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 017 986 own shares, or 3.72% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

