Cellula’s 4x4 BitLife High-Yield Virtual Mining Machine Launches Soon





SINGAPORE, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellula has announced that its latest high-performance virtual mining machine, the 4x4 BitLife, will officially go on sale on December 6 at 4:00 AM UTC. This limited release of 6,000 units has been minted by designated miners and will be sold through global distributors, drawing anticipation from a global user base. As a high-yield virtual mining machine, the 4x4 BitLife is projected to deliver an annualized return of over 125%. Following the CELA token reaching a historic 3,000% price surge during its TGE, the release has garnered widespread attention. This high-performance mining machine not only offers users substantial earning potential but also represents a significant advancement in mining technology.

Cellula has successfully secured funding from Binance Labs Incubation Program Season 6, and completed a $2 million pre-seed round led by OKX Venture and SevenX Venture. It stands out as one of the few innovative projects jointly supported by both Binance Labs and OKX Venture. In September, Cellula was honored with the BNB Chain 4th Anniversary Ecosystem Catalyst Awards for Innovation Excellence. Currently, Cellula boasts a user base exceeding 1.4 million, with over 1.5 million BitLife NFTs minted and fees totaling 4,000+ BNB, cementing its influence in the global blockchain and virtual mining.

Each 4x4 BitLife mining machine is an NFT powered by the Virtual Proof-of-Work (vPoW) consensus mechanism. Equipped with a unique hash rate, it enables users to engage in a gamified, dynamic mining process. With its robust computational power, the 4x4 BitLife excels at mining high-value digital assets. By combining blockchain technology with game theory, Cellula introduces sophisticated strategic gameplay, enabling users to optimize their mining profits through dynamic strategies. The machines integrate BitCell digital cells, which can be combined into nearly unlimited configurations. These configurations follow hash rate curves dictated by Conway’s Game of Life rules, challenging miners to strategize for maximum rewards. Unlike the 3x3 mining machines, which require players to synthesize BitCells themselves, the 4x4 BitLife mining machines are minted by designated BitMiners, reducing operational complexity and making mining accessible to a broader audience. This professional and efficient approach enhances the ecosystem for all participants.

The launch of the 4x4 BitLife mining machine signals a revolutionary shift in virtual mining. This event not only highlights Cellula’s innovative contributions to the industry but also solidifies its leadership position. With strong backing from Binance Labs and OKX Venture, an expanding user base, and cutting-edge technology, Cellula is paving the way for a new era of fair asset issuance in the virtual mining landscape.

