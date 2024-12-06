Needle Coke Market Analysis and Global Forecasts to 2029, Featuring BP, ConocoPhillips, GrafTech International, Hitachi Chemical Co. and Seadrift Coke

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Needle Coke Global Market Insights 2024, Analysis and Forecast to 2029, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application, Product Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The needle coke market has garnered significant attention due to its crucial role in the production of anodes for electric arc furnaces (EAFs) and lithium-ion batteries. Needle coke, a premium quality petroleum coke, is characterized by its high carbon content and low ash levels, making it an essential material for the manufacturing of high-performance graphite electrodes. As the demand for steel and aluminum rises, along with the growing electric vehicle market, needle coke is poised for growth.



As of 2023, the needle coke market is valued at approximately $4.5 billion. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% from 2024 to 2029, reaching an estimated value of $6.6 billion by the end of the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for high-quality electrodes in the steel industry and the rising production of lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles.



Market Share & Trends Analysis Report

By Product Type

Petroleum needle coke holds the largest market share, accounting for around 80% of the total market, while coal needle coke is gaining traction due to its cost-effectiveness and suitability for certain applications.



By Key Players



Key players in the needle coke market include:

BP PLC

ConocoPhillips

GrafTech International

Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.

Seadrift Coke L.P.

These companies are heavily investing in research and development to enhance production technologies and expand their product offerings.

By Process

Delayed coking is the dominant process, holding over 70% of the market share due to its effectiveness in producing high-quality needle coke.

By Application



The graphite electrodes application accounts for the bulk of demand, contributing nearly 90% of the total consumption, driven by the steel industry.



By End-Use

The steel manufacturing sector is the largest consumer, representing over 65% of the market share, propelled by the increasing use of EAFs.

By Region

The Asia-Pacific region dominates the market, accounting for around 50% of the market share, primarily due to the rapid industrialization in countries like China and India.



Market News on Policy and Companies

Government policies promoting the use of electric vehicles and renewable energy are propelling the needle coke market. For instance, the Chinese government's New Energy Vehicle policy has led to increased investments in battery production, consequently boosting demand for needle coke.

Furthermore, companies like GrafTech International have recently announced expansions to their production capacities to meet the growing demand in the market, especially focusing on graphite electrodes and battery applications.

In North America, regulatory frameworks around emissions and sustainability have spurred innovation for high-performance and environmentally friendly needle coke production methods.

Segment Forecasts 2024 - 2029

Forecasts for the needle coke market indicate robust growth across all segments. The petroleum needle coke segment is expected to maintain its dominance, projected to grow at a CAGR of 7% through 2029.

Coal needle coke, while smaller in market share, is anticipated to grow significantly, particularly in regions focusing on cost-effective production methods.

The graphite electrodes application will continue to lead with a projected market growth rate of 6.5%, while the battery manufacturing segment will experience dynamic expansion, projected to grow at a CAGR of 10% as electric vehicle manufacturing intensifies.

Regionally, the Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to sustain its leadership, with a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period, driven by continued urbanization and industrial demand.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary



Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms



Chapter 3 Preface



Chapter 4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Classification/Types

4.3 Application/End Users



Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis



Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis

6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis

6.2 Needle Coke Analysis

6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users



Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics

7.1 Latest News

7.2 Merger and Acquisition

7.3 Planned/Future Project

7.4 Policy Dynamics



Chapter 8 Trading Analysis

8.1 Export of Needle Coke by Region

8.2 Import of Needle Coke by Region

8.3 Balance of Trade



Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast Needle Coke Market in North America (2019-2029)



Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast Needle Coke Market in South America (2019-2029)



Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast Needle Coke Market in Asia & Pacific (2019-2029)



Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast Needle Coke Market in Europe (2019-2029)



Chapter 13 Historical and Forecast Needle Coke Market in MEA (2019-2029)



Chapter 14 Summary For Global Needle Coke Market (2019-2024)

14.1 Needle Coke Market Size

14.2 Needle Coke Demand by End Use

14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

14.4 Type Segmentation and Price



Chapter 15 Global Needle Coke Market Forecast (2024-2029)

15.1 Needle Coke Market Size Forecast

15.2 Needle Coke Demand Forecast

15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast



Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors

Phillips 66

Seadrift (GrafTech)

ENEOS

Mitsubishi Chemical

Petrocokes Japan Limited

JX Nippon Oil & Energy

Petrochina International Jinzhou

C-Chem

Indian Oil Company Limited

Anshan Kaitan Thermo-Energy New Materials Co. Ltd

Liaoning Bora Biological Energy

Shandong Jingyang

Weifang Fumei New Energy

Baotailong

Fangda Xikemo (Jiangsu) Pinker Technology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9n86it

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.