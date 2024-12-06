Tele-intensive Care Unit Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tele-intensive Care Unit Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Hardware, Software), Type (Open With Consultant, Intensivist, Co-managed, Open, Others), Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global tele-intensive care unit market size is estimated to reach USD 9.80 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 15.08% from 2025 to 2030. The growing prevalence of chronic conditions, coupled with reduced ICU complication rates and reduced length of stay, are the major factors driving the global tele-intensive care unit (ICU) market. Chronic diseases such as respiratory diseases, and infectious diseases have increased the requirement for tele-ICU market.

For instance, according to the American Lung Association, in 2022, 4.6% of adults, or 11.7 million people in the U.S. diagnosed with COPD. Furthermore, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the tele-intensive care unit provided a measure for safe social distancing in chronic disease management, further avoiding the risk of cross-infection between patients. Thus, rise in prevalence of chronic diseases propels the market growth.







Moreover, technological advancements, remote patient monitoring, and rising geriatric population are other factors fueling market expansion. For instance, in August 2022, Hicuity Health announced a partnership with MUSC Health Columbia Medical Center by introducing telehealth -ICU care at MUSC Health Columbia Medical Cente r. In addition, in the U.S., population aged 65 or above is expected to be more prone to health-related issues, which has led to an increased hospitalization rate in this age group, leading to surgeries and the use of telehealth units. Thereby, growing prevalence of chronic conditions and the increasing geriatric population has led to the rising requirement for advanced healthcare facilities, further increasing the requirement for tele-intensive care units.



Furthermore, key participants are engaged in strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and product launches among others to expand their global footprints and product portfolio. For instance, in April 2023, Caregility launched AI-enhanced hybrid care solutions, a new portfolio developed on Caregility Cloud, its KLAS virtual care platform. Caregility Cloud is a telehealth foundation that helps with advanced video and audio streaming technologies in modernizing care delivery . The innovative clinical programs built on the platform include tele-intensive care unit services, continuous patient observation, virtual nursing, and virtual visits.



Tele-intensive Care Unit Market Report Highlights

Based on component, the hardware segment held the largest revenue share of 65.9% in 2024, owing to rising technological advances, and increasing adoption of digital health and telehealth

Based on type, the open-with-consultants segment dominated the market in 2024, due to its deployment in many tele-intensive care unit software and high efficiency

North America dominated the market with a revenue share of 42.8% in 2024 and is anticipated to grow lucratively CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as presence of advanced IT infrastructure, high-speed internet connectivity, and robust communication networks are propelling growth in the region.

The leading players in the Tele-intensive Care Unit market include:

Koninklijke Philips

Inova

Banner Health

iMDsoft

UPMC (University of Pittsburgh Schools of the Health Sciences)

RemoteICU

Hicuity Health

VeeOne Health

GE HealthCare

EQUUM Medical

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 96 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.24 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Tele-Intensive Care Unit Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.3. Tele-Intensive Care Unit: Market Analysis Tools



Chapter 4. Tele-Intensive Care Unit Market Segment Analysis, By Component, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.1. Definition and Scope

4.2. Component Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

4.3. Segment Dashboard

4.4. Global Tele-Intensive Care Unit Market, by Component, 2018 to 2030

4.5. Hardware

4.5.1. Hardware market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.2. Computer System

4.5.3. Communication Lines

4.5.4. Physiological Monitors

4.5.5. Therapeutic Devices

4.5.6. Video Feed

4.5.7. Display Panels

4.6. Software



Chapter 5. Tele-Intensive Care Unit Market Segment Analysis, By Type, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.1. Definition and Scope

5.2. Type Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

5.3. Segment Dashboard

5.4. Global Tele-Intensive Care Unit Market, by Type, 2018 to 2030

5.5. Open With Consultant

5.6. Intensivist

5.7. Co-Managed

5.8. Open

5.9. Others



Chapter 6. Tele-Intensive Care Unit Market Segment Analysis, By Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

6.2. Regional Market Dashboard

6.3. Regional Market Snapshot

6.4. Tele-Intensive Care Unit Market Share by Region, 2024 & 2030:



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

7.2. Company Categorization

7.3. Company Profiles

Koninklijke Philips

Inova

Banner Health

iMDsoft

UPMC (University of Pittsburgh Schools of the Health Sciences)

RemoteICU

Hicuity Health

VeeOne Health

GE HealthCare

EQUUM Medical

