Alaska Air Group Digital Transformation Strategy 2024 - Accelerators, Incubators and Other Innovation Programs

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: Alaska Air Group Inc. - 2024" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides insights into the company's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, and investments.

The report provides information and insights into Alaska Air's tech activities, including:

Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches, and investments.

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits.

Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (Alaska Air) is a US-based airline company. It offers services through its four subsidiaries: Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, Horizon Air, and McGee Air Services. Alaska Airlines and its regional partners serve over 120 destinations across the US, Belize, the Bahamas, Costa Rica, Canada, Guatemala, and Mexico.

Hawaiian Airlines offers non-stop service to Hawaii from key airports in North America and Asia-Pacific. It serves all major Hawaiian Islands. Horizon Air is a regional airline serving 50 cities across the US west coast. It operates a fleet of Embraer 175 jet aircraft. McGee Air Services offers a wide range of airport and ground services, including baggage handling, airplane cleaning, mobility assistance, check-in services, ground operations, and ramping.

Key Topics Covered:

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Venture Arm: Alaska Star Ventures

Investments

Partnerships & Investments Map

ICT Budget and Contracts

Key Executives

