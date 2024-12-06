Alaska Air Group Digital Transformation Strategy 2024 - Accelerators, Incubators and Other Innovation Programs

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: Alaska Air Group Inc. - 2024" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides insights into the company's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, and investments.
The report provides information and insights into Alaska Air's tech activities, including:
- Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.
- Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches, and investments.
- Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits.
- Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.
Alaska Air Group, Inc. (Alaska Air) is a US-based airline company. It offers services through its four subsidiaries: Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, Horizon Air, and McGee Air Services. Alaska Airlines and its regional partners serve over 120 destinations across the US, Belize, the Bahamas, Costa Rica, Canada, Guatemala, and Mexico.
Hawaiian Airlines offers non-stop service to Hawaii from key airports in North America and Asia-Pacific. It serves all major Hawaiian Islands. Horizon Air is a regional airline serving 50 cities across the US west coast. It operates a fleet of Embraer 175 jet aircraft. McGee Air Services offers a wide range of airport and ground services, including baggage handling, airplane cleaning, mobility assistance, check-in services, ground operations, and ramping.
Reasons to Buy
- Gain insights into Alaska Air's tech operations.
- Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives.
- Gain insights into its technology themes under focus.
- Gain insights into various product launches, partnerships, and investments.
Key Topics Covered:
- Digital Transformation Strategy
- Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs
- Technology Focus
- Technology Initiatives
- Venture Arm: Alaska Star Ventures
- Investments
- Partnerships & Investments Map
- ICT Budget and Contracts
- Key Executives
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Air Space Intelligence
- Amperity
- Microsoft
- Ditto
- Qwikcilver Solutions
- ZeroAvia
- Amadeus
- Redpoint Global
- Stripe
- Accenture
- JetZero
- The Westly Group
- REGENT
For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/km93tq
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.