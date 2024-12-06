Panopto Recognized as Great Place to Work

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Panopto , the global leader in AI-powered video management systems, today announced it has been certified by Great Place to Work ®. The recognition is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Panopto. This year, 86% of employees said Panopto is a great place to work.

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

Panopto is building a future where people, including employees, can learn and work wherever they are, and on their terms. Thus, the company’s 200 employees can choose to work remotely or report into office locations in Pittsburgh, London, Sydney, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

Panopto’s global, distributed workforce maintains strong customer commitment and organizational alignment due to a culture that is rooted in six key values: lead with integrity, take ownership, drive results, pursue excellence with passion, thrive through adaptability, and embrace challenges with grit.

“I couldn’t be more proud of what this team has accomplished – overcoming challenges, adapting to change, and achieving remarkable results,” said Tina Bennett, VP of People and Culture at Panopto, adding, “This certification validates what we’ve always believed: Panopto is a great place to work. We remain committed to fostering continuous learning, growth, and care for our employees as we build an even brighter future together.”

The company prioritizes keeping a pulse on employee engagement. A 2024 employee engagement survey found 90% of Panopto employees know what they need to do to be successful in their roles. Additionally, 91% of employees believe Panopto fosters a trusting and open environment, and 90% agree their manager helps clarify priorities and goals.

2024 marks the company’s seventeenth year in business, and has been punctuated by key achievements in product development – with releases of its Knowledge Insights , Access AI , and Connect add-on modules – and category expansion with its acquisition of AI video maker Elai .

According to Great Place to Work research , job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits, and have a fair chance at a promotion.

Panopto is hiring!

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit Panopto careers to see open positions today.

About Panopto

Panopto is the leading AI-powered video learning platform for organizations of all sizes, from modern workplaces to college campuses. With fully integrated generative AI creator tools and publishing and engagement features, Panopto transforms ideas, lectures, training, and events into on-demand and accessible learning experiences, empowering organizations to design a smarter future of working and learning with video. To learn more, visit panopto.com .

Contact:

Alexis Borucke, VP of Marketing

alexis.borucke@panopto.com

