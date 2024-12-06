Gaming Steering Wheels Market Research 2024-2029: Market to Hit $38.8 Billion by 2029, Driven by AR/VR Innovations and E-Sports Growth

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gaming Steering Wheels - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2024-2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Gaming Steering Wheels Market is valued at USD 25.57 billion in 2024 and projected to reach USD 38.80 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 8.70% (2024-2029). Growth is fueled by rising adoption of AR/VR technologies in racing games, expanding gaming culture, and cloud-based gaming trends. However, high costs of steering wheels pose challenges.

Key Highlights from the Report

Market Drivers:

E-sports growth due to increased digital gaming exposure and disposable incomes.

Rising demand for desktop games, synchronized mobile and desktop versions, and homegrown games. For instance, China approved 1,076 game titles in 2023, double the prior year.

AR/VR gaming growth, with 216 million global users projected by 2025.

Regional Insights:

In Germany, 58% of the population (ages 6-69) play digital games, with older age groups showing high engagement.

The U.S. gaming industry benefits from rising e-sports participation, increased spending (USD 48 billion in 2023), and new racing games like iRacing Arcade (2025).

Competitive Landscape:

Logitech G PRO Racing Wheel and Fanatec GT DD Pro lead with advanced features like direct drive motors, realistic force feedback, and tactile analog paddles.

Innovations include the Asus ROG gaming console (2023) and Turtle Beach’s VelocityOne Race wheel and pedal system (2024).

Partnerships and Acquisitions:

Corsair is negotiating the acquisition of Fanatec, pending German regulatory approval.

Immutable partnered with Ubisoft in 2023 to integrate Web3 gaming technologies.

Market Trends:

Demand for personalized, high-performance racing wheels.

Integration of sustainable practices and advanced analytics to enhance customer engagement.

Market Outlook

Increased hardware capabilities, such as 4K/8K TVs and next-gen consoles (e.g., Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Xbox, Sony PlayStation), are further boosting demand for steering wheels globally.

Industry Overview

The market is consolidated, with key players like Logitech, Fanatec, and Guillemot Corporation SA focusing on partnerships, acquisitions, and product innovations to expand market share.

