Gaxos Labs Unveils Visual Editor for Godot Gaming Engine

Roseland, NJ, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaxos.ai Inc. ("Gaxos" or the "Company"), a company developing artificial intelligence applications across various sectors, today announced that the Company released a visual editor for Godot Engine for their artificial intelligence solution for game developers and publishers, Gaxos Labs. The Godot visual editor introduces a user-friendly interface that simplifies the process of embedding AI-driven features directly into game projects.



“We are thrilled to bring this powerful new tool to the Godot community,” said Vadim Mats, CEO of Gaxos. “In addition to our API that can be used with any game development engine, we strive to make game development simpler through our visual editors, tools and artificial intelligence integrations.

For more information, visit Gaxos Labs where you’ll find more information on Gaxos Labs and all it offers game developers and players. You can also follow Gaxos Labs on X, Facebook, or Gaxos.ai on LinkedIn for the latest updates and news.

About Godot

Godot is a free, open-source game development engine that gives developers the ability to create 2D and 3D games, cross-platform projects, and more. It is known for its flexibility, user-friendly interface, and robust community.

About Gaxos.ai Inc.

Gaxos.AI isn't just developing applications; it's redefining the human-AI relationship. Our offerings span health and wellness as well as gaming. We're committed to addressing health, longevity, and entertainment, through AI solutions.

