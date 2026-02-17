Gaxos Inks Deal with BytePlus, Enterprise Technology Division of Bytedance

Preferred model pricing and cutting-edge AI accelerate Art-Gen growth and global creator adoption

Roseland, NJ, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaxos.ai Inc. ("Gaxos" or the "Company"), a company developing artificial intelligence applications across various high-growth sectors, today announced that it finalized a deal with Byteplus, the Enterprise Technology Division of ByteDance.

Under the agreement, Gaxos will receive preferred pricing and significant discounts on ByteDance’s cutting-edge video generation models, enabling faster deployment of AI capabilities inside Art-Gen, Gaxos’ flagship AI image and video creation platform that makes pro-grade content effortless for anyone, anywhere. In addition to the preferred model pricing, BytePlus will provide Gaxos with early releases when available, creating a powerful alignment between the two companies and directly enhancing Gaxos’ gross margins as adoption scales.

This partnership positions Gaxos to accelerate market penetration in the booming multi-billion-dollar global creator economy by embedding state-of-the-art AI video tools into its ecosystem. The deal reduces infrastructure costs, improves scalability, and strengthens the Company’s competitive advantage.

“We are thrilled to deepen our relationship with BytePlus and leverage ByteDance’s world-class AI video technology,” said Vadim Mats, CEO of Gaxos. “This partnership enhances our ability to deliver unparalleled creative power to users worldwide while driving stronger economics for our business. It is a significant step toward making Gaxos the go-to AI platform for both creators and enterprises.”

With this agreement, Gaxos expects expanded monetization through Art-Gen’s subscription and credit-based tiers, accelerated global user adoption, and improved margins through rebates and preferred pricing. Gaxos continues to execute its strategy of securing high-leverage partnerships with global technology leaders directly translating to value for its shareholders.

About ByteDance

ByteDance was founded in 2012 by a team led by Yiming Zhang and Rubo Liang, who saw opportunities in the then-nascent mobile internet market, and aspired to build platforms that could enrich people's lives. The company launched Toutiao, one of its flagship products, in August 2012. It followed that success with the launch of Douyin in September 2016. Approximately a year later, ByteDance accelerated globalization with the launch of its global short video product, TikTok. It quickly took off in markets like Southeast Asia, signaling a new opportunity for the company. ByteDance acquired Musical.ly in November 2017 and subsequently merged it with TikTok. Today, the TikTok platform, which is available outside of China, has become the leading destination for short-form mobile videos worldwide.

In support of its mission to Inspire Creativity and Enrich Life, ByteDance has made it easy and fun for people to connect with, create and consume content. People are also able to discover and transact with a suite of more than a dozen products and services such as TikTok, CapCut, TikTok Shop, Lark, Pico and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, as well as products and services specific to the China market, including Toutiao, Douyin, Fanqie, Xigua, Feishu and Douyin E-commerce.

ByteDance has over 150,000 employees based out of nearly 120 cities globally, including Austin, Barcelona, Beijing, Berlin, Dubai, Dublin, Hong Kong, Jakarta, London, Los Angeles, New York, Paris, Seattle, Seoul, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Singapore, and Tokyo.

About Gaxos.ai Inc.

Gaxos.AI isn't just developing applications; it's redefining the human-AI relationship. Our offerings span health and wellness as well as gaming. We're committed to addressing health, longevity, and entertainment, through AI solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s filings with the SEC.

