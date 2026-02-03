Amazon AWS Funds Gaxos AI Sales Platform Development

Caylent Named Development Partner to Lead AWS-Native Build

Roseland, NJ, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaxos.ai Inc. ("Gaxos" or the "Company"), a company developing artificial intelligence applications across various high-growth sectors, today announced that Amazon Web Services (“AWS”) has committed to fund the preliminary development of Gaxos Labs’ innovative, AI-powered sales coaching platform, positioning Gaxos to compete in the multibillion- dollar sales technology market.

The AWS-backed initiative, in collaboration with Caylent, an AWS premier partner, supports the development of a real-time, AI sales platform designed for enterprise-scale deployment, incorporating live call transcription, automated coaching intelligence, and post-call analytics. The platform is being built for full AWS-native infrastructure, enabling rapid scalability, low-latency, and commercial readiness. The engagement focuses on consolidating and prototyping core platform capabilities and proprietary frameworks on AWS to support advanced workloads, with an emphasis on scalable infrastructure design, security, governance controls, and operational efficiency, while reducing reliance on external providers.

“AWS funding our platform development is a major validation event for Gaxos,” said Vadim Mats, CEO of Gaxos. “This collaboration materially advances our roadmap and enhances our ability to pursue large-scale commercial opportunities.”

Gaxos expects the AWS-supported development phase to enhance credibility, support future revenue-generating opportunities, and open the door to additional strategic partnerships.

About Amazon AWS

Amazon Web Services is the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud, enabling customers to build almost anything they can imagine. Amazon AWS offers the greatest choice of innovative cloud and AI capabilities and expertise, on the most extensive global infrastructure, with industry-leading security, reliability, and performance.

About Caylent

Caylent is a cloud services company helping organizations modernize applications, migrate workloads, and build cloud-native platforms. Caylent works with enterprises and high-growth companies to design and implement secure, scalable, and high-performance AWS solutions, enabling faster innovation and operational efficiency. Caylent's achievements include being named AWS Migration Consulting Partner of the Year, GenAI Industry Solution Partner of the Year, and Industry Partner of the Year - Financial Services in 2024, Application Modernization Partner of the Year in 2023, AWS Innovation Partner of the Year in 2022, and AWS Rising Star Partner of the Year in 2021. Caylent's services include migrations, modernization, custom software development and generative AI.

About Gaxos.ai Inc.

Gaxos.AI isn't just developing applications; it's redefining the human-AI relationship. Our offerings span health and wellness as well as gaming. We're committed to addressing health, longevity, and entertainment, through AI solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s filings with the SEC.

