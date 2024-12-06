KVM Switch Market Projected to Cross USD 2.46 Billion by 2032, at Robust CAGR of 4.55% | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The KVM Switch Market Size was valued at USD 1.66 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2.46 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 4.55% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

KVM Switch Market Expands as Demand for Efficient IT Management and Remote Solutions Grows

The KVM (Keyboard, Video, Mouse) switch market is expanding rapidly, fueled by the growing need for efficient management of multiple systems, particularly in IT, telecommunications, and data centers. Companies like Dell Inc. utilize KVM switches to streamline data center management, offering solutions that range from basic models for small server setups to complex systems for large-scale operations. The surge in virtualization technologies has amplified demand, as KVM switches enable users to manage multiple servers from a single console, enhancing productivity. Additionally, the shift to remote work has boosted interest in KVM switches, which allow IT professionals to control systems remotely. Innovations such as USB-C connectivity, advanced security features, and high-definition video support are making these switches more desirable. As businesses increasingly adopt cloud computing and prioritize cost-efficiency, the KVM switch market is set for continued growth, with 94% of businesses adopting such solutions to optimize IT infrastructure.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Aten International (CS1922M, KN2116VA)

(CS1922M, KN2116VA) Vertiv (Avocent HMX6200, Avocent AutoView 3008)

(Avocent HMX6200, Avocent AutoView 3008) Raritan (Dominion KX III, MasterConsole Digital Series)

(Dominion KX III, MasterConsole Digital Series) Dell Technologies (Dell 2-Port KVM 4K Switch, Dell 8-Port KVM Console Switch)

(Dell 2-Port KVM 4K Switch, Dell 8-Port KVM Console Switch) Hewlett Packard Enterprise (KVM IP Console Switch G2, USB KVM Console Switch)

(KVM IP Console Switch G2, USB KVM Console Switch) Belkin International (Belkin F1DN104Q, Belkin SOHO 4-Port KVM Switch)

(Belkin F1DN104Q, Belkin SOHO 4-Port KVM Switch) Tripp Lite (B032-HUA2, B020-U08-19-K)

(B032-HUA2, B020-U08-19-K) Black Box Corporation (ServSwitch Wizard, Secure KVM Switch)

(ServSwitch Wizard, Secure KVM Switch) Ihse (Draco tera compact, Draco ultra-DisplayPort KVM)

(Draco tera compact, Draco ultra-DisplayPort KVM) Adder Technology (AdderView AVX1008, AdderLink Infinity)

(AdderView AVX1008, AdderLink Infinity) SmartAVI (SAVI-SM8X32, DPN-4DUO-S)

(SAVI-SM8X32, DPN-4DUO-S) StarTech.com (SV231DPU2, SV431DPUA)

(SV231DPU2, SV431DPUA) Guntermann & Drunck (G&D) (ControlCenter-Digital, CompactCenter X)

(ControlCenter-Digital, CompactCenter X) Fujitsu (Fujitsu 2-Port KVM S26361, Fujitsu 8-Port KVM S26361)

(Fujitsu 2-Port KVM S26361, Fujitsu 8-Port KVM S26361) Rose Electronics (UltraMatrix, CrystalView DVI CATx)

(UltraMatrix, CrystalView DVI CATx) Lantronix (Spider KVM, SLC 8000)

(Spider KVM, SLC 8000) Avitech International (Monitor SwitchPro, Commander PRO-KVM)

(Monitor SwitchPro, Commander PRO-KVM) ConnectPro (UD-18+, PR-14S+)

(UD-18+, PR-14S+) Cybex (a Vertiv brand) (SC800, SC840H)

(SC800, SC840H) Emerson Network Power (Avocent MergePoint Unity, ACS Advanced Console Server).

KVM Switch Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 1.66 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 2.46 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.55% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • by Component (Standard Desktop, High Performance, In-rack KVM, KVM-over-IP, Others)

• by Switch Type (Single-User KVM, Multi-User KVM), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SME)

• by End Use (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Industrial, Government & Public Sector, Healthcare, Media & Content Provider, Other) Key Drivers • Optimizing Workspaces with KVM Switches Driving Growth in IT and Telecommunications Industries.

• Technological Innovations Fueling KVM Switch Market Growth and Enhancing User Flexibility in Operations.

"Growth and Trends in the KVM Switch Market by Component, Type, Enterprise Size and End-Use"

By Component

In 2023, standard desktop KVM switches held a 38% market share, favored for their simplicity, cost-effectiveness, and ease of use. These switches are widely adopted by small to medium-sized businesses and home office environments, as they help reduce workspace clutter and improve productivity by allowing users to manage multiple computers from a single console.

KVM-over-IP switches represent the fastest-growing segment, expanding at a CAGR of 6.12%. This growth is driven by the increasing demand from large enterprises for remote IT infrastructure management, particularly as hybrid and remote work models gain popularity. KVM-over-IP switches allow for remote access and server control, making them essential for data centers and continuous IT monitoring.

By Switch Type

In 2023, single-user KVM switches dominated the market with a 63% share, favored for their simplicity, cost-effectiveness, and ease of use in small-scale environments and workstations. These switches enable users to control multiple computers from one console, making them ideal for personal or small business setups.

Their easy installation and lower technical complexity make them particularly appealing for small office environments. In contrast, multi-user KVM switches are growing at a faster pace, with a CAGR of 5.30%, driven by the rising demand for centralized IT management in large organizations, data centers, and control rooms, where multiple users need simultaneous access to several servers.

By Enterprise Size

In 2023, large enterprises led the KVM switch market with a 63% share, driven by the scale and complexity of their IT infrastructure. These businesses, with extensive data centers and IT departments, require robust solutions to manage multiple servers and systems, ensuring seamless monitoring and control.

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are experiencing the highest growth, with a projected CAGR of 5.66% during the forecast period. As SMEs expand and digitize their operations, their growing reliance on IT infrastructure, virtualization, remote work, and cloud computing necessitates cost-effective solutions to manage multiple systems efficiently.

By End Use

In 2023, the IT & Telecom sector led the KVM switch market, accounting for 38% of the total share, driven by the sector’s vast and complex IT infrastructure. Telecom companies rely on KVM switches to efficiently manage large-scale data centers, network operation centers, and IT environments, enabling seamless control of multiple servers and systems.

The healthcare sector is also experiencing rapid growth in the KVM market, with an estimated CAGR of 6.16% during the forecast period. The increasing use of advanced medical technologies and telemedicine requires healthcare facilities to manage IT systems effectively, ensuring smooth operation of diagnostic equipment and patient management systems.

Regional Dynamics Driving KVM Switch Market Growth North America's Dominance and Asia Pacific's Rapid Expansion

In 2023, North America led the KVM switch market with a 38% share, driven by advanced IT infrastructure and the presence of key industries such as data centers, telecommunications, and cloud service providers. The region’s strong demand for cutting-edge technology and large investments in IT management solutions fuel its market dominance. The growing trends of virtualization, remote work, and sophisticated data center operations continue to drive the need for efficient KVM switches.

The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing market, with a projected CAGR of 5.03%. This growth is fueled by rapid digital transformation in China, India, and Japan, along with increased investments in IT, data center expansions, and the adoption of cloud computing and IoT solutions.

Recent Development

September 4, 2024: Dell has launched the Inspiron 14 and Latitude 5455 laptops, powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Plus 8-core processors. These models, offering up to 45 TOPS of performance, feature a 14-inch FHD+ display, enhanced AI capabilities, and long battery life, catering to both personal and professional use. Available from September 24, these devices highlight Dell’s commitment to advanced AI integration.

January 9, 2024: HPE has announced plans to acquire Juniper Networks for $14 billion in an all-cash deal, with the aim of strengthening its hybrid cloud and AI strategy. The acquisition will double HPE’s networking business and integrate Juniper’s hardware and software into HPE’s GreenLake platform. The deal is expected to close by early 2025.

October 1, 2024: IHSE USA has introduced Display Management System (DMS) product bundles for fixed-sized KVM matrix systems. These bundles, part of the Draco Flex series, simplify the design process for control rooms, production areas, and training centers by combining KVM matrix switches, extenders, and Draco tera tool software into a single package. The bundles are available in sizes from 4×4 to 16×16.

