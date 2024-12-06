Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast to 2034

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delivers an in-depth understanding of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) market trends in the United States, EU4, and the UK (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.



Key Highlights

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) is a critical condition characterized by the rapid onset of respiratory failure due to extensive inflammation in the lungs. This syndrome can arise from various acute injuries, leading to significant morbidity and mortality rates among affected individuals.

In 2023, the market size of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) was highest in the US among the 7MM accounting for approximately USD 1.64 billion that is further expected to increase at a CAGR of 3.6%.

The current treatment strategies mainly rely upon the use of Neuromuscular Blockades, Inhaled vasodilators, Corticosteroids, and others. Inhaled vasodilators accounted for highest market share of ~ 1.06 billion in 2023, for treatment of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) in the 7MM.

In August 2024, MediciNova received a Notice of Allowance from the US Patent and Trademark Office for a pending patent application related to MN-166 (ibudilast) for post-COVID conditions.

The total market size of the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) is anticipated to experience growth during the forecast period due to expected entry of emerging therapies that includes Sabizabulin (VERU-111), ExoFlo, Invimestrocel, and Ibudilast.

The market for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) is experiencing significant growth, driven by rising incidences of respiratory diseases, advancements in therapeutic options, and increased healthcare investments. The development of targeted treatments, including novel biologics and mechanical ventilation technologies, is further boosting the market demand.

The Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted 7MM Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) market size from 2020 to 2034. The report also covers current Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) treatment practices, market drivers, market barriers, SWOT analysis, reimbursement and market access, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.



Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Epidemiology



As the market is derived using a patient-based model, the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) epidemiology chapter in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by Total Incident Cases of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), Severity-specific Incident Cases of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), and Incident Cases of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) by Risk Factors, in the 7MM covering, the United States, EU4 countries, United Kingdom and Japan from 2020 to 2034.

The total Incident cases of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) in the United States were around 591 thousand cases in 2023.

The United States contributed to the largest incident population of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), acquiring ~62% of the 7MM in 2023. Whereas, EU4 and the UK, and Japan accounted for around 34% and 4% of the total population share, respectively, in 2023.

Among the EU4 countries, Germany accounted for the largest number of Incident Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) (181 thousand Cases) cases followed by France (47 thousand Cases), whereas Spain accounted for the lowest number of cases (25 thousand Cases) in 2023.

In 2023, it was estimated that there were around 177 thousand Incident cases were of Mild severity, 276 thousand cases of Moderate severity, and 138 thousand cases of Severe severity in the US.

According to estimates, in 2023, among the risk factor-associated cases of ARDS in the US, there are approximately 210,560 incident cases of pneumonia, 175,076 cases of sepsis, 18,169 cases of trauma, 61,157 cases of aspiration, 8,974 cases of pancreatitis, 4,757 cases of COVID-19, 63,242 cases of other types, and about 49,340 cases of unknown types.

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Drug Chapters



The drug chapter segment of the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) report encloses a detailed analysis of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) off-label drugs and late-stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug, and the latest news and press releases.



Emerging Drugs

Sabizabulin (Veru-111): Veru Sabizabulin (VERU-111) is an orally bioavailable bis-indole that binds to the colchicine binding site of alpha and beta tubulin and inhibits tubulin polymerization at low nanomolar concentrations. The drug disrupts the microtubules, the central mechanism that contributes to both their antiviral and anti-inflammatory activities, by disrupting the intracellular transport of viruses, such as SARS CoV-2, along microtubules. Microtubule trafficking is critical for viruses to cause infection. The company is currently investigating a Phase III study of VERU-111 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 in patients at high risk for ARDS. However, a planned interim analysis was conducted in the first 150 patients randomized into the study. In January 2022, the US FDA granted Fast Track Designation (FTD) for Sabizabulin for the treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 patients at high risk for ARDS. In September 2023, Veru Inc. reported an agreement with the FDA on the design of a new Phase III clinical trial for sabizabulin in combination with standard care for patients with virus-induced ARDS. The randomized, placebo-controlled study will assess the efficacy and safety of a 9 mg oral daily dose of sabizabulin in hospitalized adult patients. This trial may serve as the sole study required for NDA submission. Additionally The Phase III (904) study involving hospitalized patients with viral ARDS is currently paused, according to the company's latest pipeline update. The continuation of this study is contingent upon securing funding from government grants, partnerships with pharmaceutical companies, or similar third-party external sources. This indicates a dependency on external financial support to advance the study's progress.

ExoFlo (DB-001): Direct Biologics ExoFlo (DB-001) by Direct Biologics is an extracellular signal product isolated from human Bone Marrow Mesenchymal Stem or Stromal Cells (BM-MSCs) that contains growth factors and extracellular vesicles, including exosomes. ExoFlo provides natural bioactive signals that downregulate inflammation, direct cellular communication, and upregulate tissue repair in humans. These vesicles are 30-150 nm in size and are purified using proprietary cGMP processing. In July 2022, the company initiated the evaluation of the drug in Phase III for COVID-19 moderate-to-severe ARDS. In April 2022, the US FDA awarded ExoFlo a Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation for the treatment of ARDS associated with COVID-19.



Scope of the Report

The report covers a segment of key events, an executive summary, and a descriptive overview of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, and currently available therapies.

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the epidemiology segments and forecasts, the future growth potential of diagnosis rate, disease progression, and treatment guidelines.

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of the current and emerging therapies and the elaborative profiles of late-stage and prominent therapies will impact the current treatment landscape.

A detailed review of the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) market, historical and forecasted market size, market share by therapies, detailed assumptions, and rationale behind the approach is included in the report covering the 7MM drug outreach.

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends, through SWOT analysis and expert insights/KOL views, patient journey, and treatment preferences that help shape and drive the 7MM Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) market.

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Report Insights

Patient Population

Therapeutic Approaches

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Pipeline Analysis

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Market Size and Trends

Existing and Future Market Opportunities

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Report Key Strengths

11 years Forecast

The 7MM Coverage

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Epidemiology Segmentation

Key Cross Competition

Conjoint Analysis

Drugs Uptake and Key Market Forecast Assumptions

