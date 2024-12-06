United States Dental Overdentures and Implant Bridge Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis 2025-2031

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Overdentures and Implant Bridge Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis | United States | 2025-2031 | MedSuite | Includes: Dental Overdentures, Implant Bars, and 2 more" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. overdenture and implant bridge market was valued at nearly $767 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4%, reaching over $1.1 billion by the end of the forecast period.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the U.S. overdenture and implant bridge market, including detailed evaluations of overdentures, implant bridges, implant bars, and attachments. Specific chapters are dedicated to implant bars and attachments used in overdentures.

Market Data Highlights:

Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices, Market Size, and Growth Trends

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Market Drivers & Limiters

Market Forecasts (2025-2031) and Historical Data (2024 and earlier)

Recent Mergers & Acquisitions

Company Profiles and Product Portfolios

Competitive Landscape and Leading Competitors

U.S. Market Insights



Overdentures Market

The aging population in the U.S., with a growing percentage of individuals aged 65 and older, is driving demand for overdentures and implant bridges. This demographic shift is a key factor contributing to market growth. Additionally, advancements in digitalization are transforming the overdenture and implant bridge market. Investments in design software and scanning technology are expected to grow, improving the efficiency and customization of these devices.

Market Share Leaders

The market was dominated by Nobel Biocare and Zest Dental Solutions in 2024. Zest's Locator attachment systemremained the market leader despite increased competition from low-cost replicas. Nobel Biocare maintained its stronghold in the implant bar market due to its established reputation in CAD/CAM technology and dental implant solutions.

Competitive Landscape

Implant Bars: Nobel Biocare led the market in 2024, leveraging its legacy and innovations in CAD/CAM manufacturing. While traditional dental laboratories contribute significantly to implant bar production, the market remains fragmented among these players. CAD/CAM manufacturers like Nobel Biocare continue to drive market growth.

Nobel Biocare led the market in 2024, leveraging its legacy and innovations in CAD/CAM manufacturing. While traditional dental laboratories contribute significantly to implant bar production, the market remains fragmented among these players. CAD/CAM manufacturers like Nobel Biocare continue to drive market growth. Attachments: Zest Dental Solutions' Locator attachment system dominated the U.S. attachment market, holding a significant lead over competitors.

Quantitative Coverage:

Procedure Numbers

Market Size

Market Shares

Market Forecasts

Market Growth Rates

Units Sold

Average Selling Prices

Qualitative Coverage:

Market Growth Trends

Market Limiters

Competitive Analysis & SWOT for Leading Competitors

Mergers & Acquisitions

Company Profiles

Product Portfolios

Disease Overviews

Company Coverage:

Cagenix

Rhein83

Core3dcentres

Sterngold Dental

Dentsply Sirona

Straumann Group

Dess Dental

Vulcan Dental

Kerator

XPDental

Nobel Biocare

Zest Dental

Panthera Dental

ZimVie

Key Topics Covered:

1. U.S. Overdenture and Implant Bridge Market Overview



2. Impact of COVID-19 on The U.S. Overdenture and implant bridge Market



3. Disease Overview

3.1 Basic Anatomy

3.1.1 Dental Anatomy: Oral Cavity and Intraoral Landmarks

3.2 Disease Treatment and Diagnostic

3.2.1 Routine Dental Examination

3.2.2 Dental Emergencies

3.2.3 Restorative Dentistry

3.2.4 Overdenture



4. U.S. Overdenture and Implant Bridge Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.1.1 Overdentures

4.1.1.1 Implant-Supported Overdenture Market

4.1.1.2 Removable Implant Bar Overdenture Market

4.1.1.3 Fixed-Hybrid Overdenture Market

4.1.2 Implant Bars

4.1.3 By Fabrication Process

4.1.3.1 Traditional Casting

4.1.3.2 Copy Mill

4.1.3.3 CAD/CAM

4.1.4 Attachments

4.1.4.1 Implant-Level

4.1.4.2 Bar-Level

4.1.4.3 Removable

4.1.4.4 Fixed

4.1.5 Implant Bridges

4.1.5.1 Cement-Retained

4.1.5.2 Screw-Retained

4.2 Market Overview & Trend Analysis

4.3 Drivers and Limiters

4.3.1 Market Drivers

4.3.2 Market Limiters

4.4 Competitive Market Share Analysis

4.5 Mergers and Acquisitions



5. Overdenture Market

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Implant-Supported Overdenture Market

5.1.2 Removable Implant Bar Overdenture Market

5.1.3 Fixed-Hybrid Overdenture Market

5.2 Market Overview

5.3 Market Analysis and Forecast

5.3.1 Total Overdenture Market

5.3.2 Implant-Supported (Non-Splinted) Overdenture Market

5.3.3 Removable Implant Bar Overdenture Market

5.3.4 Fixed-Hybrid Overdenture Market

5.4 Unit Analysis

5.4.1 Implant Support Type

5.5 Drivers and Limiters



6. Implant Bar Market

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 By Fabrication Process

6.1.1.1 Traditional Casting

6.1.1.2 Copy Mill

6.1.1.3 CAD/CAM

6.2 Market Overview

6.3 Market Analysis and Forecast

6.3.1 Total Implant Bar Market

6.3.2 Traditional Casting Implant Bar Market

6.3.3 Copy Mill Implant Bar Market

6.3.4 CAD/CAM Implant Bar Market

6.4 Unit Analysis

6.4.1 Implant Bars by Material Type

6.4.2 Implant Bars by Prosthetic type

6.5 Drivers and Limiters

6.5.1 Market Drivers

6.5.2 Market Limiters

6.6 Competitive Market Share Analysis

6.6.1 Total Implant Bar Market

6.6.2 CAD/CAM Milling Facilities



7.Attachment Market

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Attachments

7.1.1.1 Removable

7.1.1.2 Implant-Level

7.1.1.3 Bar-Level

7.1.1.4 Fixed

7.2 Market Overview

7.3 Market Analysis and Forecast

7.3.1 Attachment Market

7.3.2 Removable Attachment Market

7.3.2.1 Implant-Level Attachment Market

7.3.2.2 Bar-Level Attachment Market

7.3.3 Fixed Attachment Market

7.4 Drivers and Limiters

7.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis



8. Implant Bridge Market

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Bridges

8.1.1.1 Cement Retained

8.1.1.2 Screw-Retained

8.2 Market Overview

8.3 Market Analysis and Forecast

8.3.1 Total Implant Bridge Market

8.3.2 Cement-Retained Implant Bridge Market

8.3.3 Screw-Retained Implant Bridge Market

8.4 Unit Analysis

8.4.1 Implant Bridge by Bridge Size

8.4.2 Implant Bridge by Material

8.5 Drivers and Limiters

8.6 Competitive Market Share Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7aahyk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.