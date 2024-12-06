Malaria Diagnostics Market Overview Report 2024 - Malaria Diagnostics Market Set to Reach Over $1 Billion by 2030 as Technological Advances Drive Growth

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malaria Diagnostics - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Malaria Diagnostics market is estimated at US$808.04 million in 2024 and is expected to record a CAGR of 5.3% during the 2024-2030 analysis period and stand at a projected US$1.1 billion by 2030.







The global Malaria Diagnostics market is driven by several key growth trends which include the rising incidence of malaria in various regions, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa and parts of Asia and increased awareness of malaria's impact on public health has led to greater investment in diagnostic technologies and research. Additionally, the push for rapid and accurate detection methods, such as Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDTs) and molecular diagnostics, has gained momentum due to their crucial role in effective disease management. Support from global health organizations and government initiatives aimed at eradicating malaria further fuels market growth, along with the integration of diagnostics into broader health systems to enhance surveillance and response efforts.



Malaria Diagnostics Regional Market Analysis



The Middle East & Africa region holds the dominant position in the Malaria Diagnostics market, accounting for 86.3% in 2024, due to the high burden of malaria cases and the significant prevalence of the disease in the region. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market, with a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2024-2030.



This growth is driven by factors such as the high prevalence of malaria in countries like India, Myanmar, and Indonesia and investment by governments and international organizations in public health initiatives. Additionally, advancements in technology and increased awareness of malaria control have accelerated the adoption of diagnostic tools in the region.



Malaria Diagnostics Market Analysis by Technology



Rapid Diagnostic Tests is a leading Technology in the Malaria Diagnostics market, with an estimated share of 61.8% in 2024, owing to to their ease of use, portability, cost-effectiveness, and ability to provide quick and accurate results. In regions with limited healthcare infrastructure, RDTs offer a practical alternative to more complex diagnostic which require skilled technicians and laboratory facilities and can be performed by minimally trained healthcare workers and are effective in detecting malaria within 15-30 minutes, allowing for timely diagnosis and treatment.



Conversely, Molecular Diagnostics tests is expected to record the fastest CAGR of 5.6% during the 2024-2030 forecast period due to its due to its superior accuracy and sensitivity compared to traditional diagnostic methods. Molecular techniques, such as polymerase chain reaction (PCR), can detect low levels of malaria parasites, enabling early and precise identification of infections, even in asymptomatic patients.



Malaria Diagnostics Market Analysis by End-Use Sector



The Clinics segment led the market with a 51.4% share in 2024, as clinics serve as the primary point of care for patients in both urban and rural areas, especially in malaria-endemic regions. Clinics often have the necessary infrastructure and healthcare professionals to perform diagnostic tests, such as rapid diagnostic tests (RDTs) and microscopy. Additionally, clinics are well-integrated into local healthcare systems, allowing for prompt treatment following diagnosis, which is crucial for effective malaria management. On the other hand, Diagnostic Centers segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period 2024-2030, driven by the increasing accessibility, better infrastructure for accurate testing, and rising demand for early diagnosis in both urban and rural areas.



Malaria Diagnostics Market Report Scope



This global report on Malaria Diagnostics analyzes the market based on type and end-use sector. In addition to providing profiles of major companies operating in this space, the latest corporate and industrial developments have been covered to offer a clear panorama of how and where the market is progressing.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 295 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $808 million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1100 million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



1. INTRODUCTION

Malaria Diagnostics Technology Microscopy Rapid Diagnostic Tests Molecular Diagnostic Tests

Malaria Diagnostics End-Use Sectors Hospitals Clinics Diagnostics Centers



2. Key Market Trends



3. Key Global Players

Abbott Laboratories

Access Bio

Beckman Coulter

bioMerieux

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Leica Microsystems

Meridian Bioscience

Nikon Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Premier Medical Corporation

Siemens Healthineers

Sysmex Partec

4. Key Business & Product Trends



5. Global Market Overview

Global Malaria Diagnostics Market Overview by Technology

Microscopy Rapid Diagnostic Tests Molecular Diagnostic Tests

Global Malaria Diagnostics Market Overview by End-Use Sector

Hospitals Clinics Diagnostics Centers



PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Global Malaria Diagnostics Market Overview by Geographic Region

PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY



PART D: ANNEXURE



