Drug of Abuse Testing Market Analysis Report 2024: Regulatory Status, Recent Developments, Company Profiles, Drivers and Challenges

The global drug of abuse testing market was valued at US$ 6.97 billion in 2023, and is predicted to reach US$ 11.71 billion by 2032.

Drug of abuse testing is important to offer with appropriate medical treatment to the person or to screen or monitor for the use of illegal drugs. Drug of abuse testing involves detection of one or more illegal and/or prescribed substances in the urine, blood, saliva, hair, or sweat.

The drug of abuse testing market is growing at a significant rate driven by factors such as the strict laws that mandates drug of abuse testing, increasing consumption of alcohol and drugs, rising mortality due to drugs, growing usage of drug of abuse testing at organizational levels, increasing production and trade of illicit drugs worldwide, and growing government initiatives regarding drug abuse.

Fingerprint-based drug testing is a new concept that has gained popularity in recent years. This is the foremost opportunity for the key market players to capitalize on in the global drug screening market. On the other hand, legalization of drugs and lack of skilled technicians for drug of abuse testing are some of the factors restricting the growth of the market.

Recent Developments

In June 2024, Premier Biotech, a leading toxicology testing solutions provider and a portfolio company of Align Capital Partners, announced the acquisition of Desert Tox, LLC, a laboratory testing services provider certified by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

In February 2024, Veriteque entered into an agreement with OraSure Technologies, to become a formal distributor of Veriteque's SwabTek test kit products. Under the distribution agreement, OraSure will offer Veriteque's SwabTek brand of presumptive field test kits as a complementary offering alongside their proprietary oral fluid screening products.

In December 2023, Quest Diagnostics announced the launch of its new 88-Compound Novel Psychoactive Substance (NPS) Test Panel, a comprehensive test designed to detect and identify novel psychoactive substances (NPS) in urine samples.

By Product Type: Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market - Key Takeaways

Based on product type, the drug of abuse testing market has been segmented into consumables and equipment market.

Consumables is the largest segment of the drug of abuse testing market with over 55% share in 2023. Consumable are easily available for use and provide rapid test results when compared to equipment.

The equipment used in drug of abuse testing market include immunoassay analyzers, chromatography instruments and breath analyzers. Amongst these equipment, immunoassay analyzers held the largest market share as this is a rapid, inexpensive and convenient method to screen large numbers of samples in a variety of matrices, when compared to other methods.

Breath analyzers market is predicted to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period, owing to growing awareness, increase in consumption of drug abuse and strict rules enforcement by the government for drink and drive cases.

By Sample / Test Type: Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market - Key Takeaways

The urine sample type segment accounted for major share of the global drug of abuse testing market in 2023, followed by blood segment. Urine is majorly utilized for drug of abuse testing, since urine samples contain secreted metabolites which can be used to detect the presence of illicit drugs.

Oral fluid sample type segment accounted for third highest share of the global drug of abuse testing market.

Hair as a specimen is becoming a more effective way for testing long term drug use. Hair and Sweat sample type segments are competing very closely with each other to grab maximum share of the pie. Sweat is another alternative matrix for drugs-of-abuse testing that may provide an additional tool for monitoring drug use.

By Drug Type: Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market - Key Takeaways

The cannabis/marijuana segment dominated the global drug of abuse testing market, backed by growth in the production and consumption of marijuana across the globe. There are currently over 228 million cannabis users worldwide.

The opioids segment accounted for second largest share in 2023. This can be attributed to the increasing opioid crisis in key regions, such as North America and Europe. Opioid use disorders affect over 20 million people worldwide.

By End Users / Setting Type: Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market - Key Takeaways

By end users, the largest drug testing is done at the employment setting, followed by the criminal justice system setting. Together these segments accounted for over 70% share of the global drug of abuse testing market in 2023.

The global drug of abuse lab-based testing market is predicted to nearly double by 2032.

Drug of abuse Professional POC tests help in reducing the time between diagnosis and treatment of a disease. Home OTC drugs of abuse testing held least share of the total market.

By Region: Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market - Key Takeaways

Geographically, North America dominates the global drug of abuse testing market and is expected to lead the market over the forecast period.

Europe holds second highest share of the global drug of abuse testing market. In Europe, some of the fastest growing markets for drug of abuse testing and technologies are the United Kingdom, Germany and France.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to show substantial growth in the drug of abuse testing market, mainly due to rise in alcohol consumption and strict government rules and regulations about testing alcohol/drug consumption in the region.

Drug of Abuse Testing Market Company Profiles

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Abbott Laboratories Inc

Quest Diagnostics

Siemens AG

Laboratory Corporation of America (LabCorp)

Danaher Corporation

United States Drug Testing Laboratories, Inc. (USDTL)

Alere (Now Abbott)

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

LGC Limited

Randox Testing Services

Sonic Healthcare

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Psychemedics Corporation

Dragerwerk

OraSure Technologies Inc

Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc

Biophor Diagnostics, Inc

Cordant Health Solutions

DrugScan

Precision Diagnostics

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global - Drug of Abuse Testing Market & Forecast (2018 - 2032)



3. Global - Drug of Abuse Testing Market Share & Forecast (2018 - 2032)

3.1 By Product Type - Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market Share & Forecast

3.2 By Sample/Test Type - Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market Share & Forecast

3.3 By Drug Type - Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market Share & Forecast

3.4 By End Users / Setting Type - Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market Share & Forecast

3.5 By Region - Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market Share & Forecast

4. By Product Type - Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market & Forecast (2018 - 2032)

4.1 Drug of Abuse Testing Consumables Market & Forecast

4.2 Drug of Abuse Testing Equipment Market & Forecast

5. By Sample/Test Type - Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market & Forecast (2018 - 2032)

5.1 Global - Drug of Abuse Urine Testing Market & Forecast

5.2 Global - Drug of Abuse Blood Testing Market & Forecast

5.3 Global - Drug of Abuse Oral Fluids Testing Market & Forecast

5.4 Global - Drug of Abuse Hair Testing Market & Forecast

5.5 Global - Drug of Abuse Sweat Testing Market & Forecast

5.6 Global - Drug of Abuse Others Testing Market & Forecast

6. By Drug Type - Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market & Forecast (2018 - 2032)

6.1 Global Drug of Abuse Testing - Cannabis/Marijuana Market and Forecast

6.2 Global Drug of Abuse Testing - Opioids Market and Forecast

6.3 Global Drug of Abuse Testing - Cocaine Market and Forecast

6.4 Global Drug of Abuse Testing - Alcohol Market and Forecast

6.5 Global Drug of Abuse Testing - LSD Market and Forecast

6.6 Global Drug of Abuse Testing - Amphetamine & Methamphetamine Market and Forecast

6.7 Global Drug of Abuse Testing - Others Market and Forecast

7. By End Users / Setting Type - Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market & Forecast (2018 - 2032)

7.1 Global - Drug of Abuse Employment Testing Market & Forecast

7.2 Global - Drug of Abuse Lab Based Testing Market & Forecast

7.3 Global - Drug of Abuse Professional POC Testing Market & Forecast

7.4 Global - Drug of Abuse Home OTC Testing Market & Forecast

7.5 Global - Drug of Abuse Criminal Justice Testing Market & Forecast

8. By Region - Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market & Forecast (2018 - 2032)

8.1 North America - Drug of Abuse Testing Market & Forecast

8.2 Europe - Drug of Abuse Testing Market & Forecast

8.3 Asia Pacific - Drug of Abuse Testing Market & Forecast

8.4 South America - Drug of Abuse Testing Market & Forecast

8.5 Middle East & Africa - Drug of Abuse Testing Market & Forecast

9. Regulatory Status

10. Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market - Recent Developments

11. Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market - Driving Factors

12. Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market - Challenges

13. Company Profiles



