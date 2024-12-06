North America Online Language Learning Market Analysis by Learning Mode, Age Group, Language, End User, and Country - Forecast to 2031

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Online Language Learning Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Learning Mode, Age Group, Language, End User, and Country - Forecast to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research report provides in-depth analysis of North America online language learning market and emphasizes on the current market trends, market sizes, market shares, recent developments, and forecasts till 2031.



The North America online language learning market is projected to reach $9.78 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 19.3% from 2024 to 2031. The growth of the online language learning market in North America is driven by globalization & the growing need for cross-border communication, the minimal platform prices of online language learning apps, and the integration of artificial intelligence into E-learning. However, data security & privacy concerns restrain the growth of this market.



Furthermore, multinational companies' increasing preference for multilingual employees and the increasing investments in start-ups & small companies engaged in language teaching are expected to generate market growth opportunities. However, the shortage of trained language-teaching professionals is a major challenge for market stakeholders.



Based on learning mode, the North America online language learning market is segmented into self-learning apps and applications and tutoring. In 2024, the self-learning apps and applications segment is expected to account for the larger share of 57.2% of the North America online language learning market. The segment's large market share can be attributed to the increasing adoption of self-learning apps and information & communication technology (ICT) in educational institutions, the increasing accessibility to higher education opportunities, rising demand for immersive and practical language practice, and a growing demand for personalized and flexible language education experiences.



Moreover, the self-learning apps and applications segment is expected to register a higher CAGR of 20.1% during the forecast period.



Based on age group, the North America online language learning market is segmented into < 18 years, 18-20 years, 21-30 years, 31-40 years, and >40 years. In 2024, the 13-17 years segment is expected to account for the largest share of 34.9% of the North America online language learning market. The segment's large market share is attributed to the increasing importance of language learning at a young age, enhanced accessibility and user-friendly interfaces of online language learning platforms, the growing relevance of language skills for higher education opportunities, and the role of language proficiency in personal development.



Moreover, the 13-17 years segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 20.9% over the forecast period.



Based on language, the North America online language learning market is segmented into English, French, Spanish, Mandarin, Japanese, German, Italian, Arabic, Korean, and other languages. In 2024, the English segment is expected to account for the largest share of 41.3% of the North America online language learning market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing cross-border collaborations, rising immigrant population, and increasing academic opportunities in the region.



However, the Spanish segment is projected to record the highest growth rate of 21.2% throughout the forecast period. This growth is driven by initiatives by government agencies to offer services in Spanish and an increase in Spanish language programs in schools and universities.



Based on end user, the North America online language learning market is segmented into individual learners, educational institutes, government institutes, and corporate learners. In 2024, the individual learners segment is expected to account for the largest share of 43.5% of the North America online language learning market. The segment's large market share is attributed to the widespread adoption of smart devices, increasing internet accessibility, and the growing trend among online language learning providers to offer live content to enhance brand engagement and reach students.



Moreover, the individual learners segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 20.4% during the forecast period.



Based on country, the North America online language learning market is segmented into the U.S. and Canada. In 2024, the U.S. is expected to account for the larger share of 91.6% of the North America online language learning market. The country's large market share is attributed to the growing number of international travelers, rising disposable incomes, steady immigration levels, the growing emphasis on bilingual & multilingual education, and high spending on education. Moreover, the market in the U.S. is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Key questions answered in the report:

Which are the high-growth market segments based on learning mode, age group, language, and end user?

What was the historical market for North America online language learning?

What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period 2024-2031?

What are the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the North America online language learning market?

Who are the major players in the North America online language learning market?

What is the competitive landscape like?

What are the recent developments in the North America online language learning market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the North America online language learning market?

Who are the emerging players in the North America online language learning market, and how do they compete with the other players?

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition & Scope

1.2. Currency & Limitations

1.2.1. Currency

1.2.2. Limitations



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.2. Data Collection & Validation

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research

2.3. Market Assessment

2.3.1. Market Size Estimation

2.3.2. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.3. Top-Down Approach

2.3.4. Growth Forecast

2.4. Assumptions For the Study



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Overview

3.2. Market Analysis, by Learning Mode

3.3. Market Analysis, by Age Group

3.4. Market Analysis, by Language

3.5. Market Analysis, by End User

3.6. Market Analysis, by Country

3.7. Competitive Analysis



4. Market Insights

4.1. Overview

4.2. Factors Affecting Market Growth

4.3. Drivers

4.3.1. Globalization & the Growing Need for Cross-Border Communication Driving Market Growth

4.3.2. Minimal Platform Prices Boosting the Adoption of Online Language Learning Apps

4.3.3. Integration of Artificial Intelligence into E-Learning Supporting Market Growth in North America

4.4. Restraints

4.4.1. Data Security & Privacy Concerns Restricting Market Growth

4.5. Opportunities

4.5.1. Multinational Companies' Increasing Preference for Multilingual Employees Generating Market Growth Opportunities

4.5.2. Increasing Investments in Start-Ups & Small Companies Engaged in Language Teaching, Generating Growth Opportunities for Market Players

4.6. Challenges

4.6.1. Shortage of Trained Language-Teaching Professionals Impacting Market Growth

4.7. Trends

4.7.1. Flexible Pricing Structure

4.7.2. Introduction of Wearable Technologies

4.7.3. Transnational Education (TNE)



5. North America Online Language Learning Market Assessment - by Learning Mode

5.1. Overview

5.2. Self-Learning Apps And Applications

5.3. Tutoring

5.3.1. One-On-One Learning

5.3.2. Group Learning



6. North America Online Language Learning Market Assessment - by Age Group

6.1. Overview

6.2. < 13 Years

6.3. 13-17 Years

6.4. 18-20 Years

6.5. 21-30 Years

6.6. 31-40 Years

6.7. >40 Years



7. North America Online Language Learning Market Assessment - by Language

7.1. Overview

7.2. English

7.3. Spanish

7.4. French

7.5. Mandarin

7.6. Japanese

7.7. German

7.8. Arabic

7.9. Italian

7.10. Korean

7.11. Other Languages



8. North America Online Language Learning Market Assessment - by End User

8.1. Overview

8.2. Individual Learners

8.3. Educational Institutes

8.3.1. K-12

8.3.2. Higher Education

8.4. Government Institutes

8.5. Corporate Learners



9. North America Online Language Learning Market Assessment - by Country

9.1. Overview

9.1.1. U.S.

9.1.2. Canada



10. Competition Analysis

10.1. Overview

10.2. Key Growth Strategies

10.3. Competitive Benchmarking

10.4. Competitive Dashboard

10.4.1. Industry Leaders

10.4.2. Market Differentiators

10.4.3. Vanguards

10.4.4. Emerging Companies

10.5. Market Share Analysis



11. Company Profiles

11.1. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.

11.2. Duolingo, Inc.

11.3. Babbel GmbH

11.4. Rosetta Stone LLC

11.5. Enux Education Limited (Fluentu)

11.6. Busuu Limited (A Subsidiary OF Chegg, Inc.)

11.7. Elsa Corp.

11.8. Open Education LLC

11.9. Berlitz Corporation

11.10. Mango Languages

11.11. MCGRAW Hill LLC

11.12. Cambly Inc.

11.13. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing Company (A Subsidiary of Veritas Capital Fund Management, LLC)

11.14. Cambridge University Press & Assessment

11.15. inlingua International Ltd.

11.16. Transparent Language, Inc.

11.17. The British Council

11.18. ATI Studios A.P.P.S. S.R.L (Mondly) (A Subsidiary of Pearson PLC)

11.19. Memrise Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n7qcwi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.