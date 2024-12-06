Fungicides Market to Reach USD 37.8 Billion by 2032 Driven by Increasing Demand for Food Security and Crop Protection Solutions | Report Published by SNS Insider

Austin, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Fungicides Market S ize was valued at USD 22.1 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 37.8 billion by 2032, and grow at a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period 2024-2032.

The global Fungicides market is experiencing robust growth, driven by the rising prevalence of plant diseases, increasing demand for sustainable agricultural practices, and heightened consumer awareness of crop protection. As agricultural practices adapt to meet food demand, fungicides play a crucial role in safeguarding crops and ensuring food security. The growing adoption of organic farming further fuels market expansion by promoting the use of natural and less harmful fungicide alternatives. The European Union remains a leader in fungicide usage for both traditional and organic farming, highlighting strong demand for effective solutions. In the Asia-Pacific region, there is also a notable increase in fungicide adoption to combat diseases affecting staple crops like rice and wheat. Additionally, significant technological advancements, with investments from companies like Syngenta and BASF in next-generation, eco-friendly fungicide products, are anticipated to propel market growth. Regulatory support for integrated pest management (IPM) will also facilitate the continued integration of fungicides in agricultural practices.





What are the growth factors of the Fungicides market?

The growth of the Fungicides market is primarily driven by several factors:

Fungicides are essential in protecting crops from fungal diseases, which is critical in ensuring food security for the growing global population. Fungicides help extend shelf life and enhance the quality of agricultural produce, especially fruits and vegetables.

Fungicides have found applications in the health and wellness industry, particularly in nutricosmetics, where their antifungal properties are used to enhance product efficacy, supporting the beauty and healthcare markets.

As antimicrobial resistance becomes a more significant concern, the application of fungicides in developing pharmaceuticals and biomedical products is on the rise. These innovations open new avenues for fungicides in healthcare.

Supply Chain Analysis of the Fungicides Market

The Fungicides market supply chain involves several key stages, each with its challenges and opportunities. Raw material suppliers like Bayer, Syngenta, and BASF face price volatility in raw materials, but sustainable sourcing methods present an opportunity for stability. Manufacturers such as UPL Limited, Adama, and Corteva deal with high production costs, yet efficient manufacturing processes could improve profitability. Distributors like Syngenta and FMC Corporation must navigate complex global networks, but the growth of e-commerce offers a promising channel to streamline distribution. End-users, primarily farmers and agricultural cooperatives, are impacted by weather patterns affecting crop yields, but the increasing demand for organic fungicides creates new market opportunities. These dynamics highlight the evolving nature of the Fungicides market, driven by innovation and sustainability.

Which segment dominated the Fungicides Market?

In 2023, the Foliar Spray segment dominated the Fungicides market, with a market share of 50%. This segment has been the preferred mode of application due to its ease of use, effectiveness, and ability to treat a wide range of crops. Foliar spray allows for the quick application of fungicides to crops, particularly during the growing season, which is critical in preventing the spread of fungal diseases that can devastate entire crops. The ongoing development of more targeted and efficient spray technologies is expected to further boost the market share of this segment.

Recent Developments

June 2024: BASF SE launched Cevya, a new rice fungicide in China featuring the active ingredient Revysol (mefentrifluconazole) for effective control of rice false smut.

launched Cevya, a new rice fungicide in China featuring the active ingredient Revysol (mefentrifluconazole) for effective control of rice false smut. March 2023: Corteva acquired Stoller, a leader in the biologicals sector, enhancing its commitment to sustainable, environmentally friendly farming solutions.

acquired a leader in the biologicals sector, enhancing its commitment to sustainable, environmentally friendly farming solutions. August 2023: Bayer AG invested USD 231.3 million in a new R&D facility in Germany, focusing on developing safe, sustainable crop protection products using AI and advanced safety measures.

Regional Analysis

In 2023, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the fungicides market with a 40% share, driven by its large agricultural output, particularly in rice, wheat, and vegetables, which are prone to fungal diseases. Major contributors like China and India rely heavily on fungicides to combat crop diseases such as rice blast and wheat rust. China, the largest consumer of fungicides in the region, uses them extensively in wheat, rice, and corn, while India combats issues like bacterial leaf blight and powdery mildew. The availability of cost-effective chemical fungicides, increased farmer awareness, and the presence of multinational companies further bolstered the region’s market dominance.

The Fungicides market is poised for significant growth, driven by the need for effective crop protection solutions, technological advancements, and an increasing focus on sustainability in agriculture. With new innovations and a growing emphasis on organic farming, the market is expected to expand further over the forecast period.

