Laser Cutting Machines Market Size to Surpass US$ 12.65 Billion by 2032 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laser Cutting Machines Industry Analysis:

“As per the SNS Insider Research, The Laser Cutting Machines Market size was valued at USD 6.54 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 12.65 billion by 2032 with a growing CAGR of 7.27% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”

The Expanding Role of Laser Cutting Machines in Precision Engineering

Laser cutting machines are crucial in contemporary production, providing unparalleled accuracy for cutting metals, wood, acrylic, and composites. Prices differ greatly: CO2 laser cutters, more budget-friendly, can range from USD 500 to USD 10,000 and are used for non-metal materials, while fiber laser machines, valued for their accuracy in metal cutting, can be priced between USD 10,000 and upwards of USD 100,000. The expanding market is fueled by automation advancements and the need for manufacturing solutions that cut down on material waste. Sectors such as automotive, aerospace, and electronics are embracing these technologies to improve precision and velocity. Smaller and medium-sized businesses opt for budget-friendly choices, while bigger corporations look for specialized equipment with advanced features like multi-axis cutting. Moreover, the focus on energy efficiency and eco-friendly practices is influencing the advancement of laser-cutting technologies that reduce power usage and promote sustainable manufacturing.





Key Players Listed in this Report are:

Trumpf

Bystronic

Mazak

Amada

Coherent

IPG Photonics

Prima Power

Mitsubishi Electric

Han's Laser Technology

Hypertherm

LVD Group

KUKA

Bodor

Trotec Laser

Epilog Laser

Rayjet

Cincinnati Incorporated

FANUC

LaserStar Technologies

Acyc & Other Players

Laser Cutting Machines Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 6.54 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 12.65 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.27% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • Rising demand from the automotive and aerospace industries is driven by their need for laser cutting machines to achieve precise component manufacturing, fueled by increasing global production of vehicles and aircraft.

The Impact of Laser Cutting Technology on the Automotive and Aerospace Sectors

The laser cutting machines market is experiencing a significant rise, mainly driven by increased demand from the automotive and aerospace industries. The increased production of vehicles and aircraft worldwide is fueling the adoption of laser cutting technology across different sectors to accurately produce components. Laser cutters are essential in the automotive sector for making intricate parts like body panels and engine components, especially with the shift to electric vehicles (EVs). The aviation industry also depends greatly on laser cutting to produce aircraft parts that are lightweight and durable, all while adhering to rigorous safety standards and minimizing waste material. Advances in laser technology, especially in fiber and CO2 lasers, have enhanced the efficiency and precision of these tools. Fiber lasers are preferred for cutting shiny metals, while CO2 lasers have progressed in power and accuracy for non-metal materials. Additionally, ultrafast lasers offer unmatched precision, making them ideal for manufacturing electronics and medical devices, thus speeding up the adoption of laser-cutting technologies across various industries.

Segment Analysis

By Technology, the solid-state laser cutting machines segment dominated the market with a market share of 43.8% In 2023driven by advancements in technology. Their control originates from the extensive utilization of solid-state lasers in sectors like automotive, pharmaceuticals, and optics, where accuracy and productivity are crucial.

By processes, the flame cutting machines also had a considerable market share of more than 43.10% of their processes in 2023. The popularity of flame cutting is due to its ability to provide a better finish, accurate cutting, and fast operations. The popularity of flame cutting processes is expected to increase as the demand for small steel and carbon alloy products rises.

Laser Cutting Machines Market Key Segmentation:

By Technology

Solid state lasers

Gas lasers

Semiconductor lasers

By Process

Fusion cutting

Flame cutting

Sublimation cutting

By Application

Automotive

Consumer electronics

Defense and aerospace

Industrial

Others

Key Regional Developments

In 2023, the laser cutting machines market was primarily led by the Asia-Pacific region, capturing more than 39.08% of the overall market. The expansion in this area is mainly fueled by the rising number of consumer electronics and automotive companies, which are constantly growing their businesses. The increase in automation in laser-cutting machinery also contributes greatly to driving market expansion.

North America held more than 25.08% of the market share in 2023. The U.S. has become a central location for top automotive and aerospace companies like GM, Ford, Chevrolet, Chrysler, and Boeing, all of which rely heavily on laser-cutting machinery. Primary drivers of product demand in the U.S. are focused on smart home automation, continuous product enhancements, and rapid growth in the consumer electronics industry. As these sectors expand, the dependence on sophisticated manufacturing technologies such as laser cutting also increases.

Recent Developments

In January 2024 , Novanta Inc. finalized the purchase of Motion Solutions. This strategic maneuver intends to utilize the strengths of both companies’ technologies to create innovative intelligent subsystems, which could improve the capabilities of laser-cutting machines.

, Novanta Inc. finalized the purchase of Motion Solutions. This strategic maneuver intends to utilize the strengths of both companies’ technologies to create innovative intelligent subsystems, which could improve the capabilities of laser-cutting machines. In October 2024, at the EuroBLECH event, Trumpf launched the TruLaser Series 1000 Lean Edition, which catered to clients with lower production quantities. This machine offers a cost-efficient option with high quality, meeting the requirements of users who might not make full use of typical machines. These developments underscore manufacturers' continued dedication to meeting various market needs with a focus on maintaining high levels of performance and efficiency.

